EMPLOYMENT (24-11-2022)

REQUIRED

URGENTLY NEED A RECEPTIONIST AT LOOKS SALON,

CHANNI HIMMAT, SEC 1

INTERESTED MAY CONTACT 9419198519 OR PAY PERSONAL VISIT IN THE OFFICE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE ON THE BASIS OF CAPABILITIES.

REQUIRED

CCTV & NETWORKING TECHNICIANS

COMPUTER OPERATOR

HELPER/ELECTRICIAN

AUTOMOBILE ELECTRICIAN HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF GPS TRACKERS

SALES EXECUTIVE

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

LOCATION- CHANNI HIMMAT

CONTACT – 7006217900

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:-

9419189485, 9419193224

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

PHY./CHEM/BIO/MATH/ENG.

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT

* FEMALE RECEPTIONIST*

HOME TUTOR * 100 NOS

BATCHES STARTED : 30.11.2022

SAINIK SCHOOL, RIMC, CDS,SSC, JKSSB, BANKING

SPOKEN ENGLISH,URDU

SHINE INSTITUTION

CALL : + 91 7889747922

VACANCY

DRIVER

WANTED A DRIVER TO RUN SMALL CAR IN JAMMU CITY ONLY.

SALARY RS 9000/= P.M.

CONTACT :-

70068-35100

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL

* YOGA TEACHER

* SPORTS TEACHERS

* DRIVERS

* CONDUCTOR

* MAID

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIES BRITISH SCHOOL

50- TIRTH NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 0191-2554433, 8082029433

REQUIREMENT

PRT/GENERAL LINE TEACHERS – B.A/M.A. WITH B.ED/NTT

TGT SOCIAL SCIENCE- B.A/M.A. WITH B.ED

LIBRARIAN- M.LIB /MLIS FROM A RECOGNISED UNIVERSITY.

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED.

EMAIL US AT : RICHHARVEST2222@GMAIL.COM

LAST DATE TO APPLY : 28TH OF NOVEMBER, 2022

JMC GROUP RECRUITMENT:

1. FEMALE TELECALLER (F) NO.10 MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE AND EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 1 YR + COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 50 (M/F)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION = 12TH AND ABOVE

3. COLLECTION BOY NO. 27 (M) MIN. 2 YRS EXPERIENCE OF COLLECTION IN MARKET.

4. TOUR OPERATOR NO. 5 (F)

GRADUATE IN TOURISM OR MINIMUM 1 YEAR OFFICE WORK EXPERIENCE OF TOUR AND TRAVELS FIELD.

CALL/WHATSAPP US: 84930-94333/

97973-23565/+91 191 355 9967

[SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES]

EMAIL: TOWERSJMC@GMAIL.COM

VENUE: F-8C, IST FLOOR, TRIKUTA SHOPPING

COMPLEX, B C ROAD JAMMU.

SALES PERSON REQUIRED

FULL TIME SALESMAN/GIRL WITH PLEASING PERSONALITY, GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND MIN 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR A RENOWNED JEWELLERY SHOWROOM. INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT 7006136536

STAFF REQUIRED

HOUSEKEEPING FOR OFFICE

(MALE OR FEMALE) – 2 NO.S

HANDSOME SALARY

CANAL ROAD, TALAB TILLO, JAMMU

PH. NO: 6006501901

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

SALARY : RS 15,000 PM

WITH INCENTIVES & TA

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

WHATSAPP RESUME

9070938333