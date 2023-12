EMPLOYMENT (23-12-2023)

ANNIZONE MEADOW OF ANGELS,PRESCHOOL

REQUIRES

LKG/UKG TRS.

(EXPERIENCED)

REHARI & DOMANA BRANCHES

PN.9797922717

VACANCY

REQD CCTV TECHNICIAN

FOR INSTALLATION OF

CAMERAS BIOMETRIC

MACHINE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :

9858108557/9419138557

MAID REQUIRED

A FULL TIME HOUSEHOLD MAID (PREFERABLY MUSLIM) REQUIRED FOR A FAMILY AT JANIPUR, JAMMU.

SALARY 12000/MONTH ONWARDS AS PER WORK

7006125112, 6005923685, 9419168296

ASHOKA LAW COLLEGE

MANKE TALAB, KATHUA (J&K)

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE FOLLOWING POST WHICH SHOULD REACH WITHIN ONE WEEK FROM THE ISSUE OF THIS NOTICE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COLLEGE OR E-MAIL ID:

ASHOKALAWCOLLEGE@GMAIL.COM

NAME OF THE POST : PRINCIPAL

QUALIFICATION : PH.D (LAW)

* LLM WITH 55% MARKS

*MINIMUM 10 YEARS TEACHING EXPERIENCE IN SIMILAR COLLEGE.

* NET/SLET WILL BE PREFERRED.

FOR ANY ENQUIRY PLEASE CONTACT :

9796464837, 7006089471, 9419126793

CHAIRMAN

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR -1

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF MAINTAINING ACCOUNTS ON BUSY OR TALLY SOFTWARE WITH MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 2 YEARS.

AREA – BARI BRAHMANA

MOB-9797650242

PLEASE CALL AFTER 10 P.M

REQUIRED

1. RECEPTIONIST – F

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR – M/F

3. PANTRY – M/F

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

CALL (9906492480)

VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED FOR A MALL

SECURITY GUARDS

(CIVILIANS/EX MAN) : 10 NO’S

MARSHAL: 05 NO’S

EXPERIENCED PERSON WILL BE PREFERRED

AREA: CANAL ROAD JAMMU

(GOOD SALARY + EPF+ MEDICAL)

CONTACT US

9086561940, 7006395388

REQUIRED

FEMALE COMPUTER OPERATOR HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BASIC COMPUTER, PHOTOSHOP, BUSY AT SHASTRI NAGAR.

TIMING : 10 AM – 5 PM.

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT AT 9622589747