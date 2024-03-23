EMPLOYMENT (23-03-2024)

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRED

Sales Executive with relevant experience in the field and having own Strong Network in Jammu and adjoining areas for a Leading Beverage Company dealing in manufacturing of Soft Drinks, Club Soda, Packed Juices, etc.

SALARY: Up to 30000

CONTACT No.

9622014875. Time. 11. Am. To. 6.pm..

Toprankers TM

India’s leading Brand requires

Experienced Faculty

To handle Classes for

CAT / IPMAT / CUET

GA-GK / MATHS / REASONING / ENGLISH

Required Experienced Staff

Marketing Executive : 03

Receptionist cum counselor – 02

Front Desk Operator with IT skills : 02

Office Boy / Driver – 02

14 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Green Belt Park, Jammu

Call to find our more 7006037806

COMPUTER OPERATOR

REQ COMPUTER OPERATOR – MALE/ FEMALE FOR (AUTOMOBILE STORES) AT DIGIANA. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE HAVING BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE & BUSY SOFTWARE.

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

Timings: 10.00 – 6.30

Cont. at : 7006801504

SEND RESUME ON WHATSAPP

EMAIL ID: sumitgoyal735@gmail.com

SWG TRADING Pvt. Ltd. (Vivo)

Promotion Manager (M): Having Knowledge of Offline/Online Promotions & Event management.

Qual.: Min Graduate with good knowledge of PPT, Excel, Good communication skills.

Exp. :- Min. 1YR, Preferably Mobile Sector

Salary :- Negotiable + Incentive,

Venue: Seerat Complex, Sec-14,

Nanak Nagar

Interview Date/Time :- 26th to 28th March 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contact no.: 01913511781/ 9541900634

Staff Required for :-

authorised dealer of

mahindra tractors

(i) Receptionist Cum Accountant

(Only Female candidate)

(ii) 3 Salesman

Contact us @ GURMEET SINGH (Prop.)

M/S MEHTA MOTORS

NH-1, near Peer Baba Channi Kartholi

Bari Brahmana, Samba (J&K),181133

Ph. 01923466640

Email: mahindramehtamotors@gmail.com

Trikuta Deep High School

Old Janipur, near Door Darshan Lane

Teachers Wanted

Qualification -B.A, B.Ed, MA/M.Sc, BSc and fresher can also apply

Call No. 9419918396

Calling hours are between

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

URGENT REQUIRED FEMALE HOME TUTOR..M/ F…500 NOS..

URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST…

..

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY.

PHY,CHEM,BIO. MAT,.REASONING.

ARTS ALL SUBJECT.

COMMERCE…..

SHINE INSTITUTION OF EDUCATION EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

MOB 7889747922

Staff Required for Reputed School In Samba District

Teachers:

– PGT Geography

– TGT Social Studies

– PGT- Pol Science

– Dance teacher

– Swimming Coach

– Music Teacher

drivers and helpers from below mentioned areas.

Samba, Ghagwal, Hiranagar, Digiana, Gangyal, NUD, Gurah Slathia

-Maids and Security Guards

Contact immediately on

7051356444, 9797123333

Required

Candidates for Global Clients

-Excellent English Fluency Required

-Night Shift Work

-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

-Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at

careers@kluvor.co

Required

Cashier Required for restaurant

1 year experience minimum

CALL:- 9419106007, 9018970001

WANTED/ REQUIRED

Wanted/Required 7 seater car (preferably Xuv 500) in good condition but reasonable price.

Model above 2016

Contact: 9419166694,

9419166712