EMPLOYMENT (23-03-2024)

JOB JOB JOB
REQUIRED
Sales Executive with relevant experience in the field and having own Strong Network in Jammu and adjoining areas for a Leading Beverage Company dealing in manufacturing of Soft Drinks, Club Soda, Packed Juices, etc.
SALARY: Up to 30000
CONTACT No.
9622014875. Time. 11. Am. To. 6.pm..
Toprankers TM
India’s leading Brand requires
Experienced Faculty
To handle Classes for
CAT / IPMAT / CUET
GA-GK / MATHS / REASONING / ENGLISH
Required Experienced Staff
Marketing Executive : 03
Receptionist cum counselor – 02
Front Desk Operator with IT skills : 02
Office Boy / Driver – 02
14 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Green Belt Park, Jammu
Call to find our more 7006037806
COMPUTER OPERATOR
REQ COMPUTER OPERATOR – MALE/ FEMALE FOR (AUTOMOBILE STORES) AT DIGIANA. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE HAVING BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE & BUSY SOFTWARE.
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE
Timings: 10.00 – 6.30
Cont. at : 7006801504
SEND RESUME ON WHATSAPP
EMAIL ID: sumitgoyal735@gmail.com
SWG TRADING Pvt. Ltd. (Vivo)
Promotion Manager (M): Having Knowledge of Offline/Online Promotions & Event management.
Qual.: Min Graduate with good knowledge of PPT, Excel, Good communication skills.
Exp. :- Min. 1YR, Preferably Mobile Sector
Salary :- Negotiable + Incentive,
Venue: Seerat Complex, Sec-14,
Nanak Nagar
Interview Date/Time :- 26th to 28th March 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Contact no.: 01913511781/ 9541900634
Staff Required for :-
authorised dealer of
mahindra tractors
(i) Receptionist Cum Accountant
(Only Female candidate)
(ii) 3 Salesman
Contact us @ GURMEET SINGH (Prop.)
M/S MEHTA MOTORS
NH-1, near Peer Baba Channi Kartholi
Bari Brahmana, Samba (J&K),181133
Ph. 01923466640
Email: mahindramehtamotors@gmail.com
Trikuta Deep High School
Old Janipur, near Door Darshan Lane
Teachers Wanted
Qualification -B.A, B.Ed, MA/M.Sc, BSc and fresher can also apply
Call No. 9419918396
Calling hours are between
10.00 am to 1.00 pm
URGENT REQUIRED FEMALE HOME TUTOR..M/ F…500 NOS..
URGENT REQUIRED
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST…
..
URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY.
PHY,CHEM,BIO. MAT,.REASONING.
ARTS ALL SUBJECT.
COMMERCE…..
SHINE INSTITUTION OF EDUCATION EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU
MOB 7889747922
Staff Required for Reputed School In Samba District
Teachers:
– PGT Geography
– TGT Social Studies
– PGT- Pol Science
– Dance teacher
– Swimming Coach
– Music Teacher
drivers and helpers from below mentioned areas.
Samba, Ghagwal, Hiranagar, Digiana, Gangyal, NUD, Gurah Slathia
-Maids and Security Guards
Contact immediately on
7051356444, 9797123333
Required
Candidates for Global Clients
-Excellent English Fluency Required
-Night Shift Work
-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
-Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at
careers@kluvor.co
Required
Cashier Required for restaurant
1 year experience minimum
CALL:- 9419106007, 9018970001
WANTED/ REQUIRED
Wanted/Required 7 seater car (preferably Xuv 500) in good condition but reasonable price.
Model above 2016
Contact: 9419166694,
9419166712