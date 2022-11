EMPLOYMENT (22-11-2022)

SPARKLE INSTITUTE

REQUIRED FACULTY

1. EDUCATION COUNSELLOR -F

2. OFFICE COORDINATOR – F

3. RECEPTIONIST – F

4. TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS UPTO 10TH CLASS.

5. HOME TUTOR CLASS 3RD ONLY F

LOCATION REHARI (CBSE).

6. MBA, MCA, B.SC NURSING & B.TECH ARE ALSO REQUIRED.

LOCATION: UDHEYWALA,

PARADE & AMPHALLA JAMMU.

BEST SALARY & INCENTIVES

MOB: 7051545135

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:-

9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

FEMALE SALES EXECUTIVE/ RECEPTIONIST

AT RHINO’S GYM

AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

WHATSAPP YOUR RESUMES ON

7259993533

VACANCY

REQUIRED FEMALE CANDIDATE FROM JANIPUR, REHARI, SARWAL, BANTALAB AREA FOR A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY IN JANIPUR AREA MUST HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 12TH (SALARY NEGOTIABLE)

FEMALE 02 POSTS

SEND YOUR CV ON CALL

9419186285

WANTED ACCOUNTANT

REQUIRED ONE ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE JOB AT SHAZADPUR WARD NO 72 JAMMU. MUST KNOW GST FILING AND PROFICIENT IN COMPUTER WORK.

MOBILE NO. 9796200819

WANTED CIVIL ENGINEERS

REQUIRED CIVIL ENGINEERS FOR VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR MUST HAVING EXPERIENCE IN BUILDING CONSTRUCTION WORKS. KINDLY SEND DETAILED AND UPDATED CV’S ON E-MAIL –

ARJUN.SHARMATCIL@GMAIL.COM

LATEST BY 28.11.2022,

MOBILE NO.- 9713676429

AVAILABLE

FOR HOME CARE SERVICES

BEST NURSING STAFF FOR PATIENT

CARE SERVICE AT HOME

MALE, FEMALE, MAID, ATTENDENT, BABY SITTER.

DAY/NIGHT, 24X7

AVAILABLE

CONTACT : 7889601412

JOB OPPORTUNITY

MARKETING EXECUTIVES: 3

CANDIDATES EXPERIENCED IN SALES AND HAVING OWN CONVENIENCE AND DRIVING LICENSE NEED APPLY.

M-8082602191

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED DRIVER EXPERTISE IN DRIVING WITH VALID DRIVING LICENSE IN CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR, KINDLY CALL :-

6006118511, 9419186392