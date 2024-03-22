EMPLOYMENT (22-03-2024)

Wanted
Person to run a brand tea shoppee at Vijaypur.
Knowledge of Tea making, Sandwich, Bread pakoda etc.
Gender no bar.
Please contact
Sandeep Gupta (8717000005)
COMPUTER
OPERATOR (F)
QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM GRADUATION
MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER
AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR
E-mail: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)
Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).
2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.
Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.
Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu
(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Plant)
Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344
PHARMACIST -3 NO.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
HAVING MINIMUM
3 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON
THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
E-mail:- deepshikha2653@gmail.com
CONTACT: 9541652188, 6005417210
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
1. Accountant,Supervisor, Computer Operator, Store Keeper, Receptionist, CRM, Telly Caller, Counsellor,
2. B.Tech in Mech, MSc, BSc, Billing Operator, Markeeting Executive.
3. Waiter, Peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard, Helper.
Address:-
NMS Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 7298663220,9622365951
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Required
Required Male Helper / servant who can cook, wash and do other house hold activities and also required nursing male care taker for middle aged man at gandhi nagar, knowledge of two wheeler is must.
M.No. : 7006591450
Required Teachers
for institute at (Satwari & Channi)
1. Physics – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos
Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours
2. Chemistry – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos
Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours
3. Science (Female) – 9th / 10th
Salary 8000/- per month
4. Maths (Female) – 9th / 10th
Salary 8000 per month
5. All subject Teachers Up to 8th Class
Salary 7000 per month
Shiva Institute & Home Tutor’s
Contact No.: 7889715827
Send your resume at 6006734561
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
Install Small Business
Install Small Business Unit at home and earn monthly Income
40-60 thousand per month
Note : 1. Raw Material Provided by Company by back ground agreement for 2 years
2. Urgently required Sales executive (M/F) 10
Contact : 9596202336
9906268289
Address : 72/5 First Floor Rani Talab Digiana
Wanted
Wanted Office Boy For CA Office At Sector-3 Channi Himmat Salary Rs.5000/-
Contact 9796636013
Part Time Job for Accountant
Skills- Busy Knowledge
Type of Work- Accounts, Inventory, Invoicing & office work etc.
Ph 9419181740
REQUIRED STAFF
COUNSELLOR—- (1) F
TELE-CALLER— (2) F
(SALARY FIVE FIGURE) BRIGHT FUTURE IELTS/PTE ACADEMY
ADDRESS:- GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU (NEAR DUDHADHARI TEMPLE)
SEND RESUME
On WATSAPP. 94195-03331
Staff Required
1 No. Backend Office
2 No. Account Section
Bhushan radios
Jammu
Mobile no 9682390105
For Contact
2pm -6pm
Mon to sat