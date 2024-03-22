EMPLOYMENT (22-03-2024)

Wanted

Person to run a brand tea shoppee at Vijaypur.

Knowledge of Tea making, Sandwich, Bread pakoda etc.

Gender no bar.

Please contact

Sandeep Gupta (8717000005)

COMPUTER

OPERATOR (F)

QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM GRADUATION

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER

AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

E-mail: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)

Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).

2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu

(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Plant)

Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344

PHARMACIST -3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM

3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

E-mail:- deepshikha2653@gmail.com

CONTACT: 9541652188, 6005417210

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

1. Accountant,Supervisor, Computer Operator, Store Keeper, Receptionist, CRM, Telly Caller, Counsellor,

2. B.Tech in Mech, MSc, BSc, Billing Operator, Markeeting Executive.

3. Waiter, Peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard, Helper.

Address:-

NMS Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 7298663220,9622365951

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Required

Required Male Helper / servant who can cook, wash and do other house hold activities and also required nursing male care taker for middle aged man at gandhi nagar, knowledge of two wheeler is must.

M.No. : 7006591450

Required Teachers

for institute at (Satwari & Channi)

1. Physics – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos

Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours

2. Chemistry – 11th / 12th – 05 Nos

Salary 10,000 per month time 2 hours

3. Science (Female) – 9th / 10th

Salary 8000/- per month

4. Maths (Female) – 9th / 10th

Salary 8000 per month

5. All subject Teachers Up to 8th Class

Salary 7000 per month

Shiva Institute & Home Tutor’s

Contact No.: 7889715827

Send your resume at 6006734561

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

Install Small Business

Install Small Business Unit at home and earn monthly Income

40-60 thousand per month

Note : 1. Raw Material Provided by Company by back ground agreement for 2 years

2. Urgently required Sales executive (M/F) 10

Contact : 9596202336

9906268289

Address : 72/5 First Floor Rani Talab Digiana

Wanted

Wanted Office Boy For CA Office At Sector-3 Channi Himmat Salary Rs.5000/-

Contact 9796636013

Part Time Job for Accountant

Skills- Busy Knowledge

Type of Work- Accounts, Inventory, Invoicing & office work etc.

Ph 9419181740

REQUIRED STAFF

COUNSELLOR—- (1) F

TELE-CALLER— (2) F

(SALARY FIVE FIGURE) BRIGHT FUTURE IELTS/PTE ACADEMY

ADDRESS:- GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU (NEAR DUDHADHARI TEMPLE)

SEND RESUME

On WATSAPP. 94195-03331

Staff Required

1 No. Backend Office

2 No. Account Section

Bhushan radios

Jammu

Mobile no 9682390105

For Contact

2pm -6pm

Mon to sat