EMPLOYMENT (21-05-2024)

REQUIRED
Required Male Candidate for FRONT DESK having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details Contact:-
9086963146 / 9018383101
Urgent Required
Chinese Chef required
for Cafe in Janipur
Timing :- 10 am to 10 pm
Salary :- 12000 to 15000
Contact :- 8082715487, 9070883327
Job Opportunity
P.T.E Trainer Required (Female) in a study visa consultancy in Miran Sahib, Jammu.
Contact Number : 6005450300
Email ID: param8502@gmail.com
Walk in for interview
Vacancy
Salesman : Person should be hardworking and honest
Job : Timing 10.30 AM to 8.30 PM
Salary = 9000 + Incentive
Contact at
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Between -2PM-4PM only
Mb. 9596600528
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman 8. Driver
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
Requirement
Experienced Computer Operator having complete knowledge of Word , Excel, Banking and Accounts(Tax and GST) – Salary -13000 Timings 09:30 AM – 7:00 PM
Ofc Address :- Channi Himmat Near Hotel Ritz Manor,Jammu ,Contact :- 6006118511
‘Freshers not allowed’
Shree Aum Hospital
BARI BRAHMNA
REQUIRES
MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE
MALE/FEMALE
WITH OWN TWO WHEELER
Salary- 15000 Negotiable
CONTACT :-
7006135259
URGENT HIRINGS
1. Chefs 13k_15k
2. Maids for housekeeping 8k_10k
3. Drivers 10k_12k
4. Salesman for sweet dreams brand, lakshita brand, US Polo kids brand ( Monalisa) 12k_14k
6. Office boy 8k_10k
7. Blood sample collection 8k
8. Hairstylist, makeup artist 12k_15k
9. Waiters, dishwashers, room cleaners 9k_10k
10. Accountant 10k
11. computer trainer 10k_15k
12. Ultrasound technician/sonographer 30k_50k
13. Pharmist10k_12k
14. Customer service ( work from home)
Contact No: 9797053803, 7889760586, 7780917592
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. ACCOUTANT :- 2 Posts
2. SUPERVISOR :- 3 Posts
Interview Date and Time
Date 21/05/2024, 22/05/2024
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come
along with resume/CV
For more Details: SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba 9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A leading manpower consultancy requires professionals.
1. IT Executive (M) – For MNC (on Rolls) Graduate having knowledge of LAN+WAN Networking, Hardware as well as software.
Sal – 35,000/-
2. MBA (HR) – Male/Female – MNC. Sal – 20,000/-
3. Mechanical/ Electrical Engg’s – For MNC Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical Engg. 20,000/-
4. ETP/WTP operator – 12th or ITI- 5yrs of Exp. in a Beverages Industry.
5. B.Sc/M.Sc/B Pharma/For Pharma/Beverages.
Fresher/Experienced.
Synergy Consultants
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (M) 9419310971
Email- synergyJmu@yahoo.co.in
Job Vacancy
1) Supervisor for civil work (Construction)
2) Structural Engineer with min 3 yrs exp
3) Civil Engineer for civil work min exp 2 years
4) Female for Accounts work and Tele caller
WhatsApp ur Resume 7006084109
Urgent Requirement For
Jammu Railway (Contractual Basis)
Post Ac Coach Attendant
Salary 13000 + PF + ESI + Accommodation Qualification 10th/12th
Post Helper (Housekeeping Department) Salary 12000+ PF+ ESI + Accommodation Qualification Not Required
Documents Required
Police Verification
Medical Report Compulsory
Aadhar/Pan Card & Bank Passbook
Photo Passport Size
Qualification Certificate
Vacancy Vacant 15 No Attendant
10 No Helper
90860-85474 / 90184-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com