EMPLOYMENT (21-05-2024)

REQUIRED

Required Male Candidate for FRONT DESK having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details Contact:-

9086963146 / 9018383101

Urgent Required

Chinese Chef required

for Cafe in Janipur

Timing :- 10 am to 10 pm

Salary :- 12000 to 15000

Contact :- 8082715487, 9070883327

Job Opportunity

P.T.E Trainer Required (Female) in a study visa consultancy in Miran Sahib, Jammu.

Contact Number : 6005450300

Email ID: param8502@gmail.com

Walk in for interview

Vacancy

Salesman : Person should be hardworking and honest

Job : Timing 10.30 AM to 8.30 PM

Salary = 9000 + Incentive

Contact at

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Between -2PM-4PM only

Mb. 9596600528

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

Requirement

Experienced Computer Operator having complete knowledge of Word , Excel, Banking and Accounts(Tax and GST) – Salary -13000 Timings 09:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Ofc Address :- Channi Himmat Near Hotel Ritz Manor,Jammu ,Contact :- 6006118511

‘Freshers not allowed’

Shree Aum Hospital

BARI BRAHMNA

REQUIRES

MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE

MALE/FEMALE

WITH OWN TWO WHEELER

Salary- 15000 Negotiable

CONTACT :-

7006135259

URGENT HIRINGS

1. Chefs 13k_15k

2. Maids for housekeeping 8k_10k

3. Drivers 10k_12k

4. Salesman for sweet dreams brand, lakshita brand, US Polo kids brand ( Monalisa) 12k_14k

6. Office boy 8k_10k

7. Blood sample collection 8k

8. Hairstylist, makeup artist 12k_15k

9. Waiters, dishwashers, room cleaners 9k_10k

10. Accountant 10k

11. computer trainer 10k_15k

12. Ultrasound technician/sonographer 30k_50k

13. Pharmist10k_12k

14. Customer service ( work from home)

Contact No: 9797053803, 7889760586, 7780917592

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. ACCOUTANT :- 2 Posts

2. SUPERVISOR :- 3 Posts

Interview Date and Time

Date 21/05/2024, 22/05/2024

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come

along with resume/CV

For more Details: SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba 9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A leading manpower consultancy requires professionals.

1. IT Executive (M) – For MNC (on Rolls) Graduate having knowledge of LAN+WAN Networking, Hardware as well as software.

Sal – 35,000/-

2. MBA (HR) – Male/Female – MNC. Sal – 20,000/-

3. Mechanical/ Electrical Engg’s – For MNC Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical Engg. 20,000/-

4. ETP/WTP operator – 12th or ITI- 5yrs of Exp. in a Beverages Industry.

5. B.Sc/M.Sc/B Pharma/For Pharma/Beverages.

Fresher/Experienced.

Synergy Consultants

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (M) 9419310971

Email- synergyJmu@yahoo.co.in

Job Vacancy

1) Supervisor for civil work (Construction)

2) Structural Engineer with min 3 yrs exp

3) Civil Engineer for civil work min exp 2 years

4) Female for Accounts work and Tele caller

WhatsApp ur Resume 7006084109

Urgent Requirement For

Jammu Railway (Contractual Basis)

Post Ac Coach Attendant

Salary 13000 + PF + ESI + Accommodation Qualification 10th/12th

Post Helper (Housekeeping Department) Salary 12000+ PF+ ESI + Accommodation Qualification Not Required

Documents Required

Police Verification

Medical Report Compulsory

Aadhar/Pan Card & Bank Passbook

Photo Passport Size

Qualification Certificate

Vacancy Vacant 15 No Attendant

10 No Helper

90860-85474 / 90184-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com