EMPLOYMENT (21-03-2024)

Car Driver Wanted
Preferably Ex-Serviceman, experienced well mannered professional Driver for automatic transmission Car/SUV.
Driver applying should be living near Gandhi Nagar.
Work Timings 7.30 am to 7.00 pm.
Contact: 9419227651
SPRING BLOSSOM’S PUBLIC SCHOOL
Bakshi Nagar/Lakkar Mandi(Janipur)
Required Staff
1. Science Tr., 2. SST Tr., 3. Hindi Tr.,
4. Math Tr., 5. Nursery Tr., 6. Driver, 7. Peon (Female), 8. Gen. Line Tr.
Contact : 9419118200/9419173650
S.D. Memorial Public Hr. Sec. School
(Karwanda Bhalwal Jammu)
Teacher Requirement
1. Two PGT Teacher (English/Mathematics)
2. Two TGT Teacher (Mathematics/Science)
3. Two PRT Teacher
4. Two Computer Operator (Course Certificate Mandatory)
For Contact : 9697775218, 7298227171
JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Urgently Required
1. Office Co-ordinator -15 Female- P.G. + experience
2. Tele Caller – 30 Female-Graduate+ Experience
3. Marketing executive – 55 M/F – 12th pass and Must have 2 Wheeler
4. Office Peon – 5 Male (Dusting & Cleaning must)
5. Web Developer – 3 No. M/F – Experience of min. 3 years.
Email id – jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333
Venue:- Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex,
B.C Road, Jammu.
Required
Driver
With valid Driving Licence to
drive personal vehicle having
personnel two-wheeler.
Driver from Bakshi Nagar,
Talab Tillo will be preferred.
Cont: 9419187958
between 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
REQUIRED
Experienced Salesman/ Sales Girl and exprienced Store Manager.
Main Chowk Miran Sahib
Mobile No: 9906082213
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)
Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).
2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.
Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.
Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu
(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Plant)
Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344
JOB JOB JOB
Required one male candidate as a helper for electrical showroom work.
Salary negotiable
Contact No:..9419184137 9419200539……
Urgent Required
Required staff for Automobiles cars showroom
Sales Executive…02 Female/Male must experience in Automobile showroom in sales
Showroom Manager…01 F/M
Drivers….02
Peon….01
Salary Negotiable
Contact..9018803000
Send Resume in WhatsApp 9018803000
Address of showroom Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony Jammu.
GLS Public School
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu
REQUIREMENT
> PGT – All Subjects (class 9th to 10th)
> TGT – All Subjects (class 6th to 8th)
> PRT – All Subjects (class 1st to 5th)
Salary :- Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Contact :
9797598856, 9419268283
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Accountant & Account Assistant
Qualification: Minimum Graduate
Delhi Building Material Corporation
Location: Sarore (Near New Ring Road)
Experience: 1-5 year
Interested candidate can forward their resume to below detail
Mail Id: dbmc786@gmail.com
Contact Number: 8899928622