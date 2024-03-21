EMPLOYMENT (21-03-2024)

Car Driver Wanted

Preferably Ex-Serviceman, experienced well mannered professional Driver for automatic transmission Car/SUV.

Driver applying should be living near Gandhi Nagar.

Work Timings 7.30 am to 7.00 pm.

Contact: 9419227651

SPRING BLOSSOM’S PUBLIC SCHOOL

Bakshi Nagar/Lakkar Mandi(Janipur)

Required Staff

1. Science Tr., 2. SST Tr., 3. Hindi Tr.,

4. Math Tr., 5. Nursery Tr., 6. Driver, 7. Peon (Female), 8. Gen. Line Tr.

Contact : 9419118200/9419173650

S.D. Memorial Public Hr. Sec. School

(Karwanda Bhalwal Jammu)

Teacher Requirement

1. Two PGT Teacher (English/Mathematics)

2. Two TGT Teacher (Mathematics/Science)

3. Two PRT Teacher

4. Two Computer Operator (Course Certificate Mandatory)

For Contact : 9697775218, 7298227171

JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Required

1. Office Co-ordinator -15 Female- P.G. + experience

2. Tele Caller – 30 Female-Graduate+ Experience

3. Marketing executive – 55 M/F – 12th pass and Must have 2 Wheeler

4. Office Peon – 5 Male (Dusting & Cleaning must)

5. Web Developer – 3 No. M/F – Experience of min. 3 years.

Email id – jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333

Venue:- Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex,

B.C Road, Jammu.

Required

Driver

With valid Driving Licence to

drive personal vehicle having

personnel two-wheeler.

Driver from Bakshi Nagar,

Talab Tillo will be preferred.

Cont: 9419187958

between 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

REQUIRED

Experienced Salesman/ Sales Girl and exprienced Store Manager.

Main Chowk Miran Sahib

Mobile No: 9906082213

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)

Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).

2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu

(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Plant)

Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344

JOB JOB JOB

Required one male candidate as a helper for electrical showroom work.

Salary negotiable

Contact No:..9419184137 9419200539……

Urgent Required

Required staff for Automobiles cars showroom

Sales Executive…02 Female/Male must experience in Automobile showroom in sales

Showroom Manager…01 F/M

Drivers….02

Peon….01

Salary Negotiable

Contact..9018803000

Send Resume in WhatsApp 9018803000

Address of showroom Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony Jammu.

GLS Public School

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Jammu

REQUIREMENT

> PGT – All Subjects (class 9th to 10th)

> TGT – All Subjects (class 6th to 8th)

> PRT – All Subjects (class 1st to 5th)

Salary :- Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Contact :

9797598856, 9419268283

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Accountant & Account Assistant

Qualification: Minimum Graduate

Delhi Building Material Corporation

Location: Sarore (Near New Ring Road)

Experience: 1-5 year

Interested candidate can forward their resume to below detail

Mail Id: dbmc786@gmail.com

Contact Number: 8899928622