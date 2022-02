EMPLOYMENT (21-02-2022)

STAFF WANTED

1. CLERAK, OFFICE INCHARGE 8K TO 12K SAL

2. ACCOUNTANT M/F 7K TO 15K

3. BILLING OPERATOR FLOOR EXECUTIVE, SALES MAN.

4. NURSES, LABTECHNICIAN, RECEPTIONIST

5. MALL & SHOWROOM BOYS & GIRLS,10TH 12TH PASS

6. SUPERVISOR, HR WORK FROM HOME, SECURTY GUARD.

MOB 9086193986

INTERVIEW MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY (CARRY YOUR RESUME & QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE

HEAD OFFICE JAMMU

(EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANCY)

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KUNJWANI TALAB JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED:-

1. B.SC / B.ED (MATH/SCIENCE) – 2

2. B.A / B.ED (HINDI) – 1

3. B.A / B.ED (S.S.T.) – 1

4. B.A / B.ED (ENGLISH) – 1

5. N.T.T. / E.T.T. – 1

CONTACT IN SCHOOL OFFICE BETWEEN SCHOOL HOURS

JSM IT SOLUTIONS

URGENT REQUIRMENTS 1 SUPERVISOR, ACCOUTANT, RECEPTIONIST, COMPUTER OPERATORS, TELLE CALLER, OFFICE ADMIN, CRE, HELPER, GUNMAN, MARKETING EXECUTIVE, ASM, DATA ENTRY OPERATORS, B PHARMA, BSC, MSC, PEON, SECURITY GUARD, PRODUCTION SUPERVISIOR, MARKATING EXECUTIVE, JUNIOR EXECUTIVE, ACCOUTANT, COMPUTER OPERATORS, B PHARMA, OFFICE ADMIN, RECEPTIONIST, OFFICE ADMIN, COUNCLLEER, STORE MANAGER, DISPATCH SUPERVISOR, TELLE CALLER, HELPER, OFFICE BOY, PEON, MAID.

CALL 9055055628

ADDRESS GANGYAL NEAR HDFC BANK

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR

1) FEMALE TELLECALLER – 4

(FEMALE)

2) SALE EXECUTIVE – 2

MARKETING (FEMALE)

WALK IN INTERVIEW :

TIMING 11 AM TO 4 PM

CONTACT: 6005014100

ADDRESS : GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

* DRIVER – (VALID D.L)

* MARKETING EX- (GRAD)

* OFFICE BOY- (12 PASS)

COME ON 21,22,23 FEB 2022

IN BETWEEN 2-6 PM.

KRISHNA SALES,

AIRPORT ROAD RANI BAGH

PH. 9596654822

LIMITED VACANCIES

SECURITY GUARD – 9000-10,000+PF M/F.

AUTO DRIVER – 12000/-

SALESMAN – 8000- 10000/-

PHARMASIST – 9000-12000/-

MAIDS – 8000-10000/-

COUNTERBOY – 9000- 10000/-

MACHINE OPERATOR – 12000-14000/-

DENTER – 12000-14000/-

CONTACT NO: 7780945182

RANI PARK NEAR JAIN SCHOOL

KACHI CHOWNI JAMMU