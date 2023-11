EMPLOYMENT (19-11-2023)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

JOB PROFILE : MARKETING EXECUTIVE (2) (GRADUATE)

MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF MS OFFICE

MALE/FEMALE, SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 7006355722

INTERVIEW TIMINGS :

11:00 AM ONWARDS

AT 17/7 TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU (J&K)

REQUIRED

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE & HAVING VAST

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE IN TALLY & OPERATIONS IN GOVT-E-MARKETPLACE, FOR A LEADING FURNITURE & INTERIORS INDUSTRY. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

KINDLY SEND RESUME &

CONTACT US AT:- LEGNOJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

9419700045, 9797929292

WANTED

BILLING CLERK WITH KNOWLEDGE OF SAP. RESIDENTS NEAR SARORE AND SURROUNDING AREAS ARE PREFERRED. APPLY AT:

WAREHOUSESPECIALIST4@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

1) CCTV TECHNICIAN- 5 NO.

2) OFFICE BOY – 2 NO.

SALARY RS 7000-10,000/-

FOR OFFICE, RS 3000-5000/-

EMAIL APPLETECHNOLOGIESJ@GMAIL.COM

MOB – 9858100991, 9858801539

PLACEMENT

REQUIRED URGENTLY GRAPHIC DESIGNER AT MANIK ADV. AGENCY (SUBASH NAGAR) JAMMU

9596648578, 9797398707

REQUIRED

GYM TRAINER REQUIRES IN GANGYAL AREA

CONTACT NO 7889661989

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COMPUTER KNOWING BOY WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF MS WORD AND

POWER POINT

CONTACT NO 9419174801

REQUIRED

OFFICE STAFF 15

DATA ENTRY 15

OFFICE BOY 20

CONTACT US AT 7006120072

SEND YOUR CV AT

SANJEEVANIHEADHUNTURZ@GMAIL.COM

TALLY OPERATOR HAVING COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS AND BANK RECONCILIATION REQUIRED IN ADVOCATE OFFICE IN CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR,JAMMU

PLOT FOR SALE IN 9 MARLA’S HAVING

40 *60 DIMENSIONS IN FRIENDS COLONY, SEHORA NEAR DENTAL COLLEGE BISHNAH ROAD , JAMMU

CONTACT:- 6006118511

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE ACCOUNTANT HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE .

SOUND KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY/(FEEDING OF SALE/ PURCHASE BILLS)

MS EXCEL/ GST DATA FEEDING (FRESHERS MAY CAN ALSO APPLY) .

CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GOOD COMMUNICATION & INTERPERSONAL SKILLS.

CANDIDATES SHOULD BE ABLE TO WORK IN A TEAM ENVIRONMENT.

CONTACT AND SEND YOUR RESUME ALONG WITH YOUR LATEST PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH AT

9419196399 AND EMAIL AT ADVOCATE.BHANDARI@GMAIL.COM

NETAR BHANDARI & ASSOCIATES

DHAKKI SARAJAN

PEERMITHA JAMMU 180001

REQUIRED HOME TUTOR (FEMALE)

FOR CLASS 4TH

AT

KARAN NAGAR

CALL: 9103166077

REQUIRED

SALES GIRL -2 NO.

SALES GIRL REQUIRED FOR

MEDICAL SHOP

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

DAWAI RAJA JDA COMPLEX,

NEW PLOT JAMMU

CONTACT :- 9469128011, 6005400611

URGENT REQUIRED

ONE MALE FULL TIME COMPUTER OPERATOR

QUALIFICATION “ 12TH TO GRADUATION

BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER APPLICATIONS AND INTERNET

SALARY RS 8000/-

PART TIME DRIVER

VALID DRIVING LICENSE

SALARY RS 6000/-

FEMALE HOME TUTOR FOR CLASS-4TH

SECTOR -1, DURGA NAGAR NEAR ROOP NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT :- 9796237866, 6005627575

REQUIRED TEACHERS

FOR 11TH & 12TH ALL SUBJECTS (JKBOSE & CBSE)

AND COLLEGE CLASSES

* STATISTICS * PHYSICS

* COMMERCE * CHEMISTRY

* BOTANY/ZOOLOGY * MATHS

* ENGLISH * ARTS

ALSO REQUIRED PEON

(M) 7006460318, 9070460000

JOB IN CLINIC

FOR TYPIST

WANTED FEMALE COMPUTER TYPIST WITH GOOD SPEED AT A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. WALK IN INTERVIEW AT AQUAF COMMERCIAL COMPLEX 1ST FLOOR, OPP. GOVT. HOSPITAL, GANDHI NAGAR. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

TIMING 9AM TO 5PM. SUNDAY OFF

CONTACT- 9419149035, 8082201656

WANTED

WANTED MAID AT

REHARI COLONY

PART TIME

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT NO 9419146936 & 9906302526

REQUIRED URGENTLY

MARKETING EXECUTIVE :-05

1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

MARKETING HEAD :- 01

3 YRS EXPERIENCE

GRADUATION WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY UPTO 20K AND WITH GOOD INCENTIVES

GURU HOMEZ DEVELOPERS JAMMU AND KASHMIR

CONTACT NO. 9103698474 AND 9103649639

ANU PLACEMENT SERVICES

WE PROVIDE 24/7 MAIDS

PART TIME MAIDS 9 TO 5

24/7 NURSES

BABY CARE AND

PHYSIOTHERAPIST

ALSO AVAILABLE

CONTACT NO

9906267040 7889663466

REQUIRED

ONE STOREKEEPER- MALE

ONE-COMPUTER OPERATOR (TALLY KNOWING) – FEMALE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

AT 30 B/B GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 88990-28402, 95413-86870

JOB VACANCY

INRDEALS PVT LTD (AN IT COMPANY) IS HIRING @ GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU OFFICE FOR OPERATIONS, SALES/BD & TECH ROLES:

3 X BACKEND OPERATIONS

4 X ONLINE MARKETING & SALES

QUAL: GRADUATES/BTECH/MBA/MCA

(FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY AS AN INTERN)

FOR INTERVIEW & DETAILS CONTACT:

7006010760 / 7006656527

EMAIL RESUME ON: CAREER@INRDEALS.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MANAGER FOR A BANQUET HALL AT

MEHMOOD PUR CHOWK, BISHNAH ROAD.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO.: 9419194503

REQUIRED SALES PERSON (MALE)

FOR ELECTRICAL OUTLET

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

ANAND ELECTRICALS

SAINIK COLONY HIGHWAY

CONTACT : 9419203511

TIMING: 10 TO 8

REQUIRED PHARMACIST

NEED A PHARMACIST WITH LICENSE M/F

FOR JAMMU CITY

MOB. NO.: 9419861215, 6005400611

KIDZEE

KUNJWANI – PRIMARY SCHOOL

WANTED

1) DRIVER (02) WITH VALID LICENSE

2) HELPER (03) FEMALE

WHATSAPP : 9419119285

CALL : 7889896530

KUNJWANI BYPASS

OPP. VISHAL MEGA MART

BRIJ CEMENT

REQUIRED

AREA SALES MANAGER – NOWSHERA AREA

AREA SALES MANAGER – KALAKOTE AREA

SALES EXECUTIVE – RAMBAN AREA

SALES EXECUTIVE – BASOHLI AREA

FIRST PREFERENCE FOR LOCAL PERSONS

FOR. UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES

PLEASE CALL

M.NO. – 9906078478/9070208383

EMAIL: INFO@BRIJCEMENT.IN

RAVINDER.KOTWAL0057@GMAIL.COM

JOB

MARKETING BOY JOB

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

PH.NO.: 7051894342, 8492040342

URGENT JOB OPENING

REQUIRE SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVES FOR:

1. GROCERY & FOOD PRODUCTS 2. COSMETICS & HOME CARE PRODUCTS

MIN. 3+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF WHOLESALERS AND DISTRIBUTORS IN DIFFERENT DISTRICTS OF JAMMU DIVISION.

SALARY + INCENTIVES AS PER

INDUSTRY STANDARDS

SHIV SHAKTI TRADERS

8527992181,9622044437

EMAIL: – INFO.SSTRADERSINDIA@GMAIL.COM

DR ACHARYA’S AYURVEDA

VACANCY

1. CENTER MANAGER, GRADUATE MINIMUM 2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN SAME CAPACITY, SALARY 15K TO 20K.

2. RECEPTIONIST-CUM- COUNCELLOR, GRADUATE, MINIMUM ONE YEAR OF EXPERIENCE IN SAME CAPACITY. SALARY 9K TO 12K.

INTERVIEWS ON WEDNESDAY 22ND OF NOV, 2023.

ADDRESS: 668/4, SURYA CHOWK, CHANNI HIMMAT. 8494008341

REQUIREMENT

POST-COUNSELLOR

QUALIFICATION – PG IN PSYCHOLOGY/ SOCIAL SCIENCE. SALARY – 15,000

POST-SOCIAL WORKER/ FIELD OFFICER

QUALIFICATION: P.G. IN SOCIAL SCIENCE. SALARY -15,000

JKSPYM

-A LEADING NGO IN J&K

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME TO

SLCAJK2@GMAIL.COM

9906388111, 9018447491

FOR JAMMU DIVISION

JOB VACANCY

OFFICE COORDINATOR (FEMALE) – 2

(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

ACCOUNTANT (KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY/GST/ GEM) – 1

SALE MANAGER – 2

FIELD OFFICER FOR SECURITY (ZPS) – 2

CCTV TECHNICIAN – 2

NETWORKING ENG – 2

PLEASE SHARE YOUR CV AT RANBIRTHAKUR13@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP OR CALL: 9419110751, 7006322571

NUCLEON INFOTECH COMPUTERS

ADD: 421-A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU- 180004