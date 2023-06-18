EMPLOYMENT (18-06-2023)

REQUIRED
Required Full Time accountant having knowledge of Bussy software. Experienced person will be preferred salary no Bar for the deserving candidate.
At Maruti Agencies distributor FOR FMCG Goods contact
9419248991-8825043744
Required
1. Marketing executive for Sale of e-books Web Portal 3 Years’ experience of marketing salary Rs 30,000/-
2. Accountant (Busy Operator) 3 Years’ experience of accountancy.
Salary Rs 12,000/-
CV Send by e-Mail jklaws2002@yahoo.in
Required Biology
Lecturers in Tutorial
For 11th and 12th Classes
Home tuitions also
Available
Mobile No: 7006095614, 9149508329
REQUIRED
Male Female candidate as a-ASM-S.O all over Jammu & Kashmir. Also required official staff female & distributors.
Salary: Based upon experience.
Whatsapp: 6006086844, 7889756219
WANTED
1. Boy With knowledge of Tally/ Busy and accounts
Timing 10.00 to 6.00
Office Work. Salary 10000
2. Boy for Delivery Purposes
Delivery Location Jammu City
Timing 10.00 to 6.00
Salary 8000 Plus Fuel.
Contact Number. 9796479820
WANTED
Wanted a female teacher with basic Computer knowledge and 2 helpers for Creche in
Roop Nagar Area.
Contact: 6006529159
REQUIRED
1. Accountant/ Busy Operator- 1 No.
2. Helper (Male)- 1 No.
3. Marketing- 1 No.
For Book Shop Rehari
9419083739
Job Opportunities
AMARON BATTERIES & L&T ELECTRICALS
1. Sales Executive for AMARON Batteries & L&T Electricals Ltd. – 4 No.
Education – Graduate / Diploma having experience
2. MIS Office Co-ordinator – Office job – 1 No.
Education – Diploma in computer having experience
Salary no bar for deserving candidates.
Interested candidates may post their CV through e mail to ueijammu2007@gmail.com or meet personally with Sh. F.C Sharma (Mno.99060-00450) after taking prior appointment.
Address : F-67 Shiv Nagar behind AG office Jammu (J&K)
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K
Mob.: 9055500617
Particulars Nos.
Accountant 4
Receptionist 1
HR and Administration 1
Digital Marketing 1
Advocate Associate 3
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview timing : 1 PM to 3 PM
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
VACANCY
JOB POST : SALESMAN/MARKETING PERSON
EXPERIENCE : 2-3 YRS IN DISPOSABLE ITEMS OF HOTEL & RESTAURANT SUPPLY
CONTACT :
9419195412, 9086174704
Urgently Required
Computer Operator : Male / Female- Fresher/Exp. Salary : 10 to 15 K
Billing Executive : 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary : 10 to 15 K
Data Entry Operator : 1 to 4 years Exp.
Salary : 10 to 15 K
Tellecaller : Male/Female- Salary – 10 K
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
driver
Talab Tillo near Guest House
Salary 15000/- PM
Mob 9419143817
Sales Executive Required for Phonepe Company
Location: Jammu / Udhampur / Kathua / Reasi / Doda / Rajouri / Poonch
Earn more than 25k per month!
Contact us now at:
7889777803 / 6005327873 /9149614822
Join the Phonepe family today and take your sales career to new heights!
STAFF REQUIRED
Female for Super Shop (Groceries)
(Fresher/Experienced)
Sufficient Salary
Call –
9419390000
SHRIRAM FINANCE lTD
Interview – Tuesday & Wednesday
(20 June) (21 June)
Position : Business loan/Personal loan/ Gold loan
Job Location
: Jammu/Samba/Kathua/Udhampur/Srinagar/
Ramban
Age + 22 to 32 years
Experience candidate Required fresher can also apply.
Interview Timing : 11 AM to 2 PM
Office Address: Shriram Finance Ltd
Shastri Nagar opp Nirankari Bhawan
Contact No. 9070000046 and
9858260725
GSJ
soft tech it institute
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746
Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd
Wanted
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist cum
Housekeeping staff.
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)