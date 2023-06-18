EMPLOYMENT (18-06-2023)

REQUIRED

Required Full Time accountant having knowledge of Bussy software. Experienced person will be preferred salary no Bar for the deserving candidate.

At Maruti Agencies distributor FOR FMCG Goods contact

9419248991-8825043744

Required

1. Marketing executive for Sale of e-books Web Portal 3 Years’ experience of marketing salary Rs 30,000/-

2. Accountant (Busy Operator) 3 Years’ experience of accountancy.

Salary Rs 12,000/-

CV Send by e-Mail jklaws2002@yahoo.in

Required Biology

Lecturers in Tutorial

For 11th and 12th Classes

Home tuitions also

Available

Mobile No: 7006095614, 9149508329

REQUIRED

Male Female candidate as a-ASM-S.O all over Jammu & Kashmir. Also required official staff female & distributors.

Salary: Based upon experience.

Whatsapp: 6006086844, 7889756219

WANTED

1. Boy With knowledge of Tally/ Busy and accounts

Timing 10.00 to 6.00

Office Work. Salary 10000

2. Boy for Delivery Purposes

Delivery Location Jammu City

Timing 10.00 to 6.00

Salary 8000 Plus Fuel.

Contact Number. 9796479820

WANTED

Wanted a female teacher with basic Computer knowledge and 2 helpers for Creche in

Roop Nagar Area.

Contact: 6006529159

REQUIRED

1. Accountant/ Busy Operator- 1 No.

2. Helper (Male)- 1 No.

3. Marketing- 1 No.

For Book Shop Rehari

9419083739

Job Opportunities

AMARON BATTERIES & L&T ELECTRICALS

1. Sales Executive for AMARON Batteries & L&T Electricals Ltd. – 4 No.

Education – Graduate / Diploma having experience

2. MIS Office Co-ordinator – Office job – 1 No.

Education – Diploma in computer having experience

Salary no bar for deserving candidates.

Interested candidates may post their CV through e mail to ueijammu2007@gmail.com or meet personally with Sh. F.C Sharma (Mno.99060-00450) after taking prior appointment.

Address : F-67 Shiv Nagar behind AG office Jammu (J&K)

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K

Mob.: 9055500617

Particulars Nos.

Accountant 4

Receptionist 1

HR and Administration 1

Digital Marketing 1

Advocate Associate 3

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview timing : 1 PM to 3 PM

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

VACANCY

JOB POST : SALESMAN/MARKETING PERSON

EXPERIENCE : 2-3 YRS IN DISPOSABLE ITEMS OF HOTEL & RESTAURANT SUPPLY

CONTACT :

9419195412, 9086174704

Urgently Required

Computer Operator : Male / Female- Fresher/Exp. Salary : 10 to 15 K

Billing Executive : 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary : 10 to 15 K

Data Entry Operator : 1 to 4 years Exp.

Salary : 10 to 15 K

Tellecaller : Male/Female- Salary – 10 K

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

driver

Talab Tillo near Guest House

Salary 15000/- PM

Mob 9419143817

Sales Executive Required for Phonepe Company

Location: Jammu / Udhampur / Kathua / Reasi / Doda / Rajouri / Poonch

Earn more than 25k per month!

Contact us now at:

7889777803 / 6005327873 /9149614822

Join the Phonepe family today and take your sales career to new heights!

STAFF REQUIRED

Female for Super Shop (Groceries)

(Fresher/Experienced)

Sufficient Salary

Call –

9419390000

SHRIRAM FINANCE lTD

Interview – Tuesday & Wednesday

(20 June) (21 June)

Position : Business loan/Personal loan/ Gold loan

Job Location

: Jammu/Samba/Kathua/Udhampur/Srinagar/

Ramban

Age + 22 to 32 years

Experience candidate Required fresher can also apply.

Interview Timing : 11 AM to 2 PM

Office Address: Shriram Finance Ltd

Shastri Nagar opp Nirankari Bhawan

Contact No. 9070000046 and

9858260725

GSJ

soft tech it institute

Channi Himmat Jammu

Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.

Admission starts now.

Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746

Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd

Wanted

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist cum

Housekeeping staff.

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)