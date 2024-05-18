EMPLOYMENT (18-05-2024)

REQUIREMENT

Are you a Law student & want to pursue your career in Taxation ?

We are hiring Advocates/Interns .

Job information:-

Represent Clients on Income Tax,

Gst, Accounts .

Skills required :- Good Communication skills, MS Word, MS Excel and Tally

Send your resume :- 60061-18511

advisortax1987@gmail.com

Urgent Required

1. Little Knowledge of Computer

Fresher can also apply

2. Office Boy Fresher can also apply

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates

Beli Charana Satwari Jammu

Contact No. 9086000768, 9419100768, 9086002768

Required fos for J&K

Required FOS(J&K) for Logistic Company

Salary: 18000 – 22000 (NHT)+ ESIC+EPF.

Job Category

Sales & Business Development

Experience

0-2 Years

Qualification

Min 12th

For Details Contact 9877664928.

UNIT 9 TRAVEL (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Required

1. Marketing Executive – 15 M/F – 12th pass and Field Marketing. 2 wheeler must. (Sal. 14k + TA)

2. Office Co-ordinator – 5 F – Experienced ones with excellent communication skills and good personality will be preferred. Computer expert. (Sal. 15k + incentives.)

3. Telecaller (F) 15 – Minimum 01 year calling experience with good computer knowledge & she should be fluent in English and Hindi as well.

Email id : unittravel9@gmail.com

Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/ 9797803565

Venue:- Third Floor, KC Plaza, Residency Road , Jammu.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT

RECEPTIONIST FEMALE

VIDEO EDITOR (HAVING PHOTOGRAPHIC SKILLS)

MARKETING BOYS

(SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER

CANDIDATE POTENTIAL)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE

AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM

ADDRESS: NH 44, SARORE ADDA,

BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

CONTACT NO:- 9103309688

EMAIL ID:- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

Required

Experienced Female telly caller for our distributor office, Having knowledge of Computer.

Experience : 1 year Min.

Rush CV to :

manishgandhi1912@gmail.com

Whatsapp number – 9419157241

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL (10+2)

Vikas Nagar, Thathar Paloura Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. M.A Geography/Pol. Science-1

2. B.A/B.A B.Ed – 1

3. B.Sc Non Medical- 1

Apply with in 5 days along with Qualification Certificate & Experience if any off Line.

D. S Manhas

(MD)

Contact : 94191-96150, 7006485954

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

IELTS TRAINERS

Candidates with pleasing personalities and excellent English Speaking Skills

(ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATES)

SALARY IS NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,

Above Kumar and Kumar Sports JAMMU

Vacancy

Required a godown Manager for the e commerce company at Talab Tillo Jammu

Salary upto Rs. 10000

Send resume at

jammunut@gmail.com

or +916006405530

Required

Urgently Required Scooty Boy with Scooty with valid driving license

Salary 14000 + 1000 maintenance + petrol

Contact: 9103350301

WORK FROM HOME

But don’t know where to START

Earn Extra Income Part Time /Full Time Opportunity for Everyone

Earn 40,000 +50,000 Per Month by Installing Small Business unit at your Home.

Note: Raw Material will be Provided by the Company.

For more information Please reach out to

Miss Seema@ 8899418321

Madam Sunita @ 7006491716

Need

Shop worker who also known Car Driving with License

For our Hardware Shop

at Leh

Salary 21000

Whatsapp Resumé:-

8492883163, 9419181358

Work from home

Earn Extra income – Independent Business Opportunity with

International Company

Call to Apply :- 8146874411

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Female Assistant Manager for client dealing, fluent in english.

2. 3-4 male candidates for Field SALES / MARKETING.

Salary: Negotiable as per candidate’s potential.

R G Windows & Facades By Aluk Fabricators of Premium Aluminium & Upvc Doors, Facades and Customised Window Systems.

Contact No. : +91 9596715550

Email: rgmetalindustries@gmail.com

Address: National Highway Digiana Camp. Opposite Pillar No. 35, near SBI Atm.