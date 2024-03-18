EMPLOYMENT (18-03-2024)

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE
Require
“At Home” Patient Care”
Nursing & Attendant Staff
Males & Females; Day/Night / 24×7 Shift
Best T&C / Package
Contact 8715866444
9 am to 5 pm
Walk in 10 am to 2 pm (Sundays Off)
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
REQUIRED
Helper (Male) for packing purpose at Canal Road.
Interested candidates can WhatsApp
their CV @8716812937
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
REQUIRED
Chemistry Teacher Required for Offline/ Online Lessons In Vijaypur.
Minimum Experience 3 Yrs
To apply please send your resume along with a detailed cover letter to sushilkumar638@gmail.com
Or Contact number: 9906392501
Urgent Required
* Office coordinator Receptionist Telly Caller
* Teachers School & Tutorial exp Computer Operator
* Sales Manager, Floor Executive, Sales man
* Personal Assistant M/F, Driver riders. Securty Guard
* Nurses m/f Medical Shop boys, Agency boys
* Packing boys helper peon
Interview call 18 March to 19 March
Appointment call: 9055356488
Resume send whts up num- 8082375454
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Property Surveyor (Katra, Reasi, Rajouri Poonch Akhnoor Udhampur)
2) Recruitment for PAYTM (Kathua Samba Jammu)
3) Recruitment for Bajaj finance (Doda MBA, R.S.pura,)
4) Account Manager (Experience)
5) HR Manager/Executive (Fresher/Experience)
6) Work from Home (Having laptops and internet)
7) Computer Operator (Fresher)
8) Sales Manager/Executive (For MNC company and Manufacturing Industries)
Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services
Mobile number:-9797721646 9796733175
Email id:- -bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony Jammu
Branch Office -Srinagar, Mobile number:-9103646762
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Medical Company requires 25 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official staff in J&K UT.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.
Income: 10,400/- to 20,600/- (PM) (As per Co. Rules)
Note: Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Opposite VIP Showroom.
Contact: 9682351305, 9906029039
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
REQUIRED STAFF
* Biology/Physics – (9th – 12th Classes)
* Computer Teacher (9th – 12th Classes)
* Kindergarten Teachers
* Drivers / Maids
Contact : 8493811558,
8082029433
Or Apply At : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH – NAGAR , TALAB TILLO , JAMMU
JOB REQUIREMENT
Electrician/Network/
CCTV Technician
IT Product Sales Exec/Manager
(Must have exp. dealing
with Govt. Deptt)
7006432163
jktechnocrats@gmail.com
MALAYSIA
WORK PERMIT
1. INDIAN COOK
2. TANDOOR COOK
3. INDIAN QARI CHEF
SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.
CONTACT: 8825005903