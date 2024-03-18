EMPLOYMENT (18-03-2024)

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

Require

“At Home” Patient Care”

Nursing & Attendant Staff

Males & Females; Day/Night / 24×7 Shift

Best T&C / Package

Contact 8715866444

9 am to 5 pm

Walk in 10 am to 2 pm (Sundays Off)

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu

REQUIRED

Helper (Male) for packing purpose at Canal Road.

Interested candidates can WhatsApp

their CV @8716812937

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

REQUIRED

Chemistry Teacher Required for Offline/ Online Lessons In Vijaypur.

Minimum Experience 3 Yrs

To apply please send your resume along with a detailed cover letter to sushilkumar638@gmail.com

Or Contact number: 9906392501

Urgent Required

* Office coordinator Receptionist Telly Caller

* Teachers School & Tutorial exp Computer Operator

* Sales Manager, Floor Executive, Sales man

* Personal Assistant M/F, Driver riders. Securty Guard

* Nurses m/f Medical Shop boys, Agency boys

* Packing boys helper peon

Interview call 18 March to 19 March

Appointment call: 9055356488

Resume send whts up num- 8082375454

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Property Surveyor (Katra, Reasi, Rajouri Poonch Akhnoor Udhampur)

2) Recruitment for PAYTM (Kathua Samba Jammu)

3) Recruitment for Bajaj finance (Doda MBA, R.S.pura,)

4) Account Manager (Experience)

5) HR Manager/Executive (Fresher/Experience)

6) Work from Home (Having laptops and internet)

7) Computer Operator (Fresher)

8) Sales Manager/Executive (For MNC company and Manufacturing Industries)

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services

Mobile number:-9797721646 9796733175

Email id:- -bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony Jammu

Branch Office -Srinagar, Mobile number:-9103646762

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Medical Company requires 25 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official staff in J&K UT.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.

Income: 10,400/- to 20,600/- (PM) (As per Co. Rules)

Note: Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Opposite VIP Showroom.

Contact: 9682351305, 9906029039

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

REQUIRED STAFF

* Biology/Physics – (9th – 12th Classes)

* Computer Teacher (9th – 12th Classes)

* Kindergarten Teachers

* Drivers / Maids

Contact : 8493811558,

8082029433

Or Apply At : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH – NAGAR , TALAB TILLO , JAMMU

JOB REQUIREMENT

Electrician/Network/

CCTV Technician

IT Product Sales Exec/Manager

(Must have exp. dealing

with Govt. Deptt)

7006432163

jktechnocrats@gmail.com

MALAYSIA

WORK PERMIT

1. INDIAN COOK

2. TANDOOR COOK

3. INDIAN QARI CHEF

SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.

CONTACT: 8825005903