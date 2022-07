EMPLOYMENT (16-07-2022)

AROMA FOUNDATION

PUBLIC SCHOOL

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

NURSERY CLASS – 2 NO – B.A / B.SC

KNOWING CURSIVE WRITING

HINDI TEACHER – 2 NO – B.A / B.ED.

MAID – 1 NO

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW : 16/7/22 & 17/7/22

TIMING : 10 AM TO 12 NOON

MOBILE : 94191-27441, 7006877850

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

SEC. D, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 8716014024

WANTED STAFF

1. PRT-ENGLISH, HINDI, MATH, EVS

2. TGT-ENGLISH, MATHS, SCIENCE

3. RECEPTIONIST

4. COUNSELLOR, PEON DRIVERS WITH (HMVL)

5. COMPUTER OPERATOR, BCA, MBA

6. SPORTS TEACHER

7. MUSIC TEACHER

8. DANCE TEACHER

WALK IN INTERVIEW

TIMING : 9 AM TO 1 PM

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED FACULTY

1. M.PHARM 02 NOS

2. B.PHARM 03 NOS

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES SHALL BE PREFERRED. VISIT ALONG WITH CV & DOCUMENTS.

S.SIDHARATHA INSTITUTE,

JAMMU.

PH.9086979890

REQUIRES

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES FOR LEH LADAKH- ACCOUNTANT, STORE KEEPER, MECHANIC, ELEC ENGINEER.

JOBS@NKGUPTABUILDERS.COM

REQUIRES

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES FOR LEH LADAKH- EXPERIENCED CIVIL ENGINEER, FOREMAN, SITE SUPERVISOR.

CONTACT

JOBS@NKGUPTABUILDERS.COM

DRIVERS REQUIRED !

TWO DRIVERS REQUIRED FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE FROM BAKSHI NGR OR NR BY AREA.

ONE FOR THREE WHEELER (AUTO)

ONE FOR FOUR WHEELER

CALL – 10 AM TO 5 PM

9858308836

WANTED

1. HELPER/ATTENDANT

2. ACCOUNTANT

FOR PETROL PUMP AT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT:- 9419758318,7006681901

WATSAPP:- 9419758318

STAFF REQUIRED

1. HELPERS FOR PET GROOMING-4 NO. M/F

2. PET GROOMERS- 2 NO. M/F

3. HOUSE KEEPING- 2 NO. M/F

4. RECEPTIONIST -1 NO. M/F

INTERVIEW HOURS 12 AM TO 7 PM

(7 DAYS WEAK)

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

7780858625, 9086511007

FRESHER ALSO CONTACTS

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KUNJWANI TALAB JAMMU

(RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT/AFFILIATED TO J&K STATE BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION)

STAFF REQUIRED

S. ST- BA. B.ED/M.A B. ED

MATHS- B.SC B.ED (NON MED)

SCI. – B.SC B.ED

HINDI- B.A B. ED/M.A HINDI

PRIMARY- NTT/D. ED

FOR ENQUIRY PLEASE CONTACT AT SCHOOL OFFICE BETWEEN 9 AM TO 1 PM DURING ALL WORKING DAYS.

PRINCIPAL

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* PGT : CHEMISTRY

* PRT

* SPORTS TEACHER ( FEMALE PREFERABLE)

* ACTIVITY TEACHER

* MAID

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433 & 8082029433

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS AND MANAGER FOR A RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLES CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT –

NABHYA SARAF 9419199249

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A MANAGER FOR A REPUTED INSURANCE CO.

CANDIDATE PROFILE:

A. GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

B. KNOWLEDGE OF EXCEL & WORD

C. PROFICIENT IN TEAM HANDLING

CONTACT : 9797959355

REQUIRED

DENTIST (FEMALE ONLY)

EXPERIENCED/FRESHER

FOR CLINIC AT

REHARI COLONY.

CONTACT: 9910617009

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MAID AT NASEEB NAGAR, JANIPUR, JAMMU. CONTACT 9868895597.

STAFF REQUIRED

SCIENCE TR. – MSC, BSC

ENGLISH TR – MA ENGLISH

URDU TR – MA URDU

CLERK – GRADUATE HAVING COMPUTER KNOWING.

HISTORY TR – MA HISTORY

GATE MAN – 1

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL, BANTALAB, JAMMU.

PH.NO.: 7298107471, 8492012304

DATE : 16TH, 17TH AND 18TH JULY 2022

REQUIREMENT:

REQUIREMENT OF 10 EXPERIENCED SURVEYORS & AUTO CADD/GIS EXPERTS IN JAMMU @ OFFICE ADDRESS: K.S.CONSTRUCTION 245B, PURAN NAGAR, NEW PLOT, JAMMU-

PLEASE CONTACT 9419182533