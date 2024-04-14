EMPLOYMENT (14-04-2024)

Staff Required For Office

A) 2 No. Female Candidate For Reception /Computer

B) 2 No. Male Candidate For Audio Installation / Marketing

*Preference given to experienced person

CGA World

Opp MasterMind, 1st Floor

26/1 Trikuta Nagar Jammu

info@cgaworld.com

8716900069.

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Looking for experienced teachers for an International Preschool Trikuta Nagar.

Background-preferably Home Science/Child Psychology.

Please Contact on 9849266015, 9541750470

Required

* Office Supervisor- Having experience of 10-15 years-01 No.

* Computer Operator (F) – Knowledge of BUSY/GEM/Power Point -01 No.

* Marketing Executive- Having experience – 01 No.

* Field Supervisor- Diploma/ITI Holder – 01 No.

Office located at Muthi, Jammu.

Call on Mobile No. 9697045450 between 1 to 5 pm

Vacancies

Required

1. Office Asstt 1 No. with computer knowledge female.

2. Office Assistant with computer knowledge 1 No.

3. Office Boy 1 No.

Salary negotiable

For our Honda power products Jakh near Vijaypur

Contact: 9419114241

Wanted

Wanted ANM, SALES Girl/boy, Pharmacist, Medical Assistant, BDS and Dental Assistant want to have clinical experience.

Call/send resume @7006737923 Ghagwal

Earn earn earn `

* Part time/Full time work opportunities in a reputed Mediclaim Company

* Good commissions on new business & royalty income for life time there after.

* Who can apply :

Businessman/Shopkeeper/

Retired person/ Housewife/

MLM Networkers/Students

Limited Seats —Hurry Up

Grab the opportunity

Location : Anywhere in J&K

Contact – Manav (8717003307)

GYM TRAINER

REQUIRED

at Talab Tillo located gym, candidate must have good knowledge of related profession. Salary as per his/her skills.

Contact 9797519941

Vacancy

A Leading Watch making Company TITAN required the following Staff for its Distributors in Jammu

1. Sales Executive – Qualification 10+2

2. Office Boy

Visit with your Resume at: –

Kashmir Watch House

420, Near BSNL OFFICE,

APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9797466324, 6005135905

VACANCY

Wanted experienced Computer Operator for Cyber Cafe at Rehari

Contact :

8717000087

REQUIRED

Wanted Male

Office Assistant – 1 No.

AT EUROPA HOME

APPLIANCES

RAMA LANE

TALAB TILLO JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 78894-90820

COMPUTER

OPERATOR (F)

QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION

MUST HAVE

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

AND SHOULD BE

FLUENT IN ENGLISH

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

EMAIL: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Network Manager 2. Sales Executive

3. Marketing Executive

4. Accounts Assistant

5. Driver for TATA ACE

Devika Automobiles

Auth. Dealer: Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Conatct Number: 8082225890, 9149764449

EMAIL ID: DEVIKAHEROAUTOMOBILES@GMAIL.COM

aDDRESS: Deeli Bye Pass Kunjwani Greater Kailash

(near Amandeep Hospital 180011)

DOON KIDS PRIMARY SCHOOL

BATHINDI

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. English speaking trainer for Primary wing

Qualification – M.A in English or English literature (fluency in speaking skills )

2. Computer teacher for Primary wing Qualification – diploma in computers (experience required)

Walk in interview with resume at Plot No. 27, Lane No. 6, Vidhata Nagar Bathindi, Jammu

Mob:- 9419255428, 6006470719

REQUIRED

BEAUTICIANS

&

SCOOTY DRIVERS

FOR FEMALE EXCLUSIVE HOME Salon Services at Jammu

Contact: 9103424910

Staff Required

for Doctor Clinic at Roop Nagar Jammu

Timing : 10 AM to 2 PM

Saturday off

Salary Rs 5000/- per month

Qualification Above 12th

Contact between 10 to 2 PM

(1) 9419331550

(2) 0191-2592343

Staff Required

Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 person

Sales Girl Cosmetics – 2 persons

Helper – 2 persons

Candidates only residing between New Plot to Bantalab

Salary Negotiable

ALPHA COLLECTION

Main Road, Janipur, Jammu

7006325709

Staff Required

ANM, GNM

Female/ Male Candidate

Nursing Staff

With computer knowledge

CONTACT No. :

08068635150

Required

Required O. T Technician for Laparoscopic and Open Surgery only experience person should apply.

Contact No.

9419143704

9596950860

Earn Earn Earn

Part time/Full time, work opportunity in a reputed Mediclaim Company. Good commissions on new business and royality income for lifetime there after

who can apply :

Businessman/Shopkeepers/Retd Persons/Housewife,

MLM Networkers/Students

Limited Seats : Hurryup

Location- Anywhere in J&K

Contact : Vishali -7006094088

JOB REQUIREMENT

1. Field supervisor for construction site in Leh Ladakh. Must have Civil diploma/construction experience.

2. Computer operator with knowledge of 2D Autocad.

Kindly Contact : 9419202854