EMPLOYMENT (14-04-2024)

Staff Required For Office
A) 2 No. Female Candidate For Reception /Computer
B) 2 No. Male Candidate For Audio Installation / Marketing
*Preference given to experienced person
CGA World
Opp MasterMind, 1st Floor
26/1 Trikuta Nagar Jammu
info@cgaworld.com
8716900069.
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Looking for experienced teachers for an International Preschool Trikuta Nagar.
Background-preferably Home Science/Child Psychology.
Please Contact on 9849266015, 9541750470
Required
* Office Supervisor- Having experience of 10-15 years-01 No.
* Computer Operator (F) – Knowledge of BUSY/GEM/Power Point -01 No.
* Marketing Executive- Having experience – 01 No.
* Field Supervisor- Diploma/ITI Holder – 01 No.
Office located at Muthi, Jammu.
Call on Mobile No. 9697045450 between 1 to 5 pm
Vacancies
Required
1. Office Asstt 1 No. with computer knowledge female.
2. Office Assistant with computer knowledge 1 No.
3. Office Boy 1 No.
Salary negotiable
For our Honda power products Jakh near Vijaypur
Contact: 9419114241
Wanted
Wanted ANM, SALES Girl/boy, Pharmacist, Medical Assistant, BDS and Dental Assistant want to have clinical experience.
Call/send resume @7006737923 Ghagwal
Earn earn earn `
* Part time/Full time work opportunities in a reputed Mediclaim Company
* Good commissions on new business & royalty income for life time there after.
* Who can apply :
Businessman/Shopkeeper/
Retired person/ Housewife/
MLM Networkers/Students
Limited Seats —Hurry Up
Grab the opportunity
Location : Anywhere in J&K
Contact – Manav (8717003307)
GYM TRAINER
REQUIRED
at Talab Tillo located gym, candidate must have good knowledge of related profession. Salary as per his/her skills.
Contact 9797519941
Vacancy
A Leading Watch making Company TITAN required the following Staff for its Distributors in Jammu
1. Sales Executive – Qualification 10+2
2. Office Boy
Visit with your Resume at: –
Kashmir Watch House
420, Near BSNL OFFICE,
APSARA ROAD, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
CONTACT: 9797466324, 6005135905
VACANCY
Wanted experienced Computer Operator for Cyber Cafe at Rehari
Contact :
8717000087
REQUIRED
Wanted Male
Office Assistant – 1 No.
AT EUROPA HOME
APPLIANCES
RAMA LANE
TALAB TILLO JAMMU
CONTACT NO. 78894-90820
COMPUTER
OPERATOR (F)
QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION
MUST HAVE
GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
AND SHOULD BE
FLUENT IN ENGLISH
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR
EMAIL: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Network Manager 2. Sales Executive
3. Marketing Executive
4. Accounts Assistant
5. Driver for TATA ACE
Devika Automobiles
Auth. Dealer: Hero Motocorp Ltd.
Conatct Number: 8082225890, 9149764449
EMAIL ID: DEVIKAHEROAUTOMOBILES@GMAIL.COM
aDDRESS: Deeli Bye Pass Kunjwani Greater Kailash
(near Amandeep Hospital 180011)
DOON KIDS PRIMARY SCHOOL
BATHINDI
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. English speaking trainer for Primary wing
Qualification – M.A in English or English literature (fluency in speaking skills )
2. Computer teacher for Primary wing Qualification – diploma in computers (experience required)
Walk in interview with resume at Plot No. 27, Lane No. 6, Vidhata Nagar Bathindi, Jammu
Mob:- 9419255428, 6006470719
REQUIRED
BEAUTICIANS
&
SCOOTY DRIVERS
FOR FEMALE EXCLUSIVE HOME Salon Services at Jammu
Contact: 9103424910
Staff Required
for Doctor Clinic at Roop Nagar Jammu
Timing : 10 AM to 2 PM
Saturday off
Salary Rs 5000/- per month
Qualification Above 12th
Contact between 10 to 2 PM
(1) 9419331550
(2) 0191-2592343
Staff Required
Computer Operator (Busy) – 1 person
Sales Girl Cosmetics – 2 persons
Helper – 2 persons
Candidates only residing between New Plot to Bantalab
Salary Negotiable
ALPHA COLLECTION
Main Road, Janipur, Jammu
7006325709
Staff Required
ANM, GNM
Female/ Male Candidate
Nursing Staff
With computer knowledge
CONTACT No. :
08068635150
Required
Required O. T Technician for Laparoscopic and Open Surgery only experience person should apply.
Contact No.
9419143704
9596950860
Earn Earn Earn
Part time/Full time, work opportunity in a reputed Mediclaim Company. Good commissions on new business and royality income for lifetime there after
who can apply :
Businessman/Shopkeepers/Retd Persons/Housewife,
MLM Networkers/Students
Limited Seats : Hurryup
Location- Anywhere in J&K
Contact : Vishali -7006094088
JOB REQUIREMENT
1. Field supervisor for construction site in Leh Ladakh. Must have Civil diploma/construction experience.
2. Computer operator with knowledge of 2D Autocad.
Kindly Contact : 9419202854