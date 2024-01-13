EMPLOYMENT (13-01-2024)

URGENT REQUIREMENT
M/F CANDIDATE FOR WELL ESTABLISHED ORGANISATION IN JAMMU AND SAMBA AREA.
SHOULD HAVE EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS, APTITUDE FOR CR, ABILITY TO HANDLE SITUATION INDEPENDENTLY AND PLEASING PERSONALITY.
REQ. QUALIFICATION MIN 12TH
CONTACT 9906119477
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (contact time)
Required
JOURNALIST
For Digital Media
Male, Famale
Fresher can also apply
Contact: 9103996354
Vacancies
(MEDICAL
REPRESENTATIVES)
Contact numbers :
8493892492/9419148615
Adroit Healthcare
Pvt Ltd
VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH JAMMU
Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040
Email : vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Requires
PGT-Maths, Accounts/Business Studies, History, Political Science: Masters degree with B.Ed
TGT- Physics, English: Masters Degree with B.Ed
PRT- General: Graduate with B.Ed/ETT
Music Teacher: Masters Degree in Music
ART Teacher: Masters Degree in Fine Arts
Drivers: PSV heavy vehicle License
Conductors : 8th Pass
Preference will be given to those who have two years of experience. Last date for sending application is 21st January 2024 on school mail id.
Principal
Wanted Accountant
WANTED ACCOUNTANT Experienced in Tally, Book keeping, GSTR Excel Timing 10am – 6pm Salary 10000-15000
Contact – 9797239066