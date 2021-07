EMPLOYMENT (12-07-2021)

CASHIER

REQUIRED FOR BILLING PURPOSE WITH GOOD BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AT

NATIONAL FURNISHINGS,

RAJINDER BAZAR, JAMMU.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE /FEMALE

CANDIDATE FOR BANKING,

BANNCCAINSURANCE,HOTELS .

MALLS AND PVT COMPANIES,

FACTORIES,GURDS …ETC

QUALIFICATION:8TH TO GRADUATION

INTERESTED CANDIDATE

CONT ON :9797271157

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM REQUIRES 80 BOYS/GIRLS FOR ITS JAMMU OFFICE AND OTHER AREAS OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR AND LADAKH UT.

NOTE : FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH GRADUATE & ABOVE.

INCOME : 10000 TO 16000

(AS PER CO. RULES)

FREE HOSTEL FACILITY

SO COME WITH YOUR FULL BIO-DATA AT MLCC

(MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE)

H NO. 33-A, HARI NAGAR, VIVEKANAND CHOWK, GUMMAT OPP. AGGARWAL DHARMSHALA, JAMMU, NEAR SUNNY HOTEL

CONTACT : 7006014214

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

NO. QUAL. SALARY

1) BANK JOBS PVT BANKS ONLY 10 GRAD 15+

2) ITJOBS 20 10TH 10+

3) INDUSTRY JOBS 10 10TH 10+

4) C/CARE TELLE CALLERS 10 10TH 10+

M/EXE. SALES EXE.

5) SECURITY JOBS OFFICE JOBS 10 10TH 10+

SHOWROOM EXE. C/OPT

6) PEON, OFFICE BOY, HELPER 10 8TH 8+

7) DATA ENTRY JOBS 10 12TH 8+

VENUE: SEEMAJOBDOTCOM (REGD.)

(M) 7006723093

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR 24X7, DAY SHIFT OR NIGHT SHIFT)

“NURSING CARE AT HOME”

TENSION FREE FOR YOUR OLD AGE

“PARENTS & PATIENTS”

BHARTI NURSING CARE (REGD.)

307-A, SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

HARSH= 7006832169

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. ACCOUNTANT EXP M/F, OFFICE CO ORDINATOR, COMPUTER OPERATOR.

2. SUPERVISOR, MACHINE OPERATOR, DIPLOMA IN MECHANICAL EXP FOR MAINTENANCE, ITI FITTER.

3. RECEPTIONIST, TELLE CALLER, COUNCILLOR, SECURITY GUARD.

ADDRESS:-

SIDCO CHOWK BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT NO:- 9622365951,

7298663220, 9796260300