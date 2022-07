EMPLOYMENT (11-07-2022)

REPUTED JOB

“EXCELLENT MARKETING EXPERT JOB FOR MAHAJAN AGRICULTURE STORE PLUS OTHER WORKS”

1. MUST BE GRADUATE IN ANY FIELD.

2. MUST HAVE VEHICLE FOR MARKETING.

3. MALE PREFERRED, FEMALE ONLY WHO LOVE TO DO AGGRESSIVE MARKETING IN THE FIELD.

4. SALARY IS RS 25000+ INCENTIVES.

5. TIMING 9 AM TO 7 PM.

GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO, JAMMU

CALL @ 9682142769,

9149528850, 9419203350

CALL AT ANYTIME

OMKAR INSTITUTE

REQUIRED TEACHERS

THOSE WHO WANT TO TEACH

MATHS & SCIENCE FROM

CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

(ICSE & CBSE) BOARD

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 11-07-22

9086582581/7889845321

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL VIJAYPUR AND KIDZEE VIJAYPUR

PH. NO. 7889636533, 9796733777, 8716880777

REQUIRED STAFF

FEMALE TEACHER : 3 (BA / BSC), B.ED, FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

GUARD : 1 POST, MAID : 3 POST

ADDRESS : WARD NO. 13 CANAL ROAD, VIJAYPUR OPP. PARK

TIMING FOR INTERVIEW : 10 TO 1 PM

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

REQUIRED

* SKILLED/SEMISKILLED PATIENT CARE “AT HOME’’ ATTENDANTS

MALES AND FEMALES

* PART TIME AT HOME PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS MALES & FEMALES

* LAB ATTENDANTS (MALE)

* RECEPTION CO-ORDINATOR WITH NURSING BACKGROUND (FEMALE)

PREFERRABLY RESIDING IN JAMMU CITY AREAS.

CONTACT : 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE PLACEMENT SERVICES

6, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(I) GENERAL MANAGER (HOTEL INDUSTRIES EXP)

(II) SECURITY HEAD (ARMY RETIRED SECURITY EXP)

(III) PLACEMENT HEAD (EXP IN CONSULTANCY)

(IV) WORKSHOP MANAGER (EXP IN AUTOMOBILES)

(V) CHEF (EXP IN HOTEL)

(VI) COMPUTER OPERATOR/DATA ENTRY OPERATOR (NIGHT SHIFT)

(VII) EX SERVICE MAN/CIVILINES (GUARDS)

(VIII) RECEPTIONIST/COUNSELLOR/CO-ORDINATOR (FEMALE) IN HOTEL INDUSTRIES)

CONTACT

BRAVE SECURITY/PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS ::- H NO. 669 SECTOR-C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

EMAIL:ID BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE NO. 9796733175, 9682601135

DON’T SEND CV ON WHATSAPP. ONLY EMAIL

URGENT

REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLER

FIXED SALARY PLUS INCENTIVE

(SITTING JOB)

MYRAA HOSPITALITY GROUP

BEHIND V. MART JANIPUR

9906041292, 6006902822

PART TIME JOB

A UK BASED ORGANISATION IS NOW IN YOUR CITY.

FOR MORE DETAILS

CALL US ON 9906588544

PRESCHOOL

TEACHER

REQUIRED AT SHASTRI NAGAR

FEMALE ONLY

QUALIFICATION – BA/BSC/B.ED

94194-14811

REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN DATA ENTRY OPERATOR FOR A MANUFACTURING CONCERN SITUATED AT BARI BRAHMANA HAVING EXPERIENCE OF 2 YEARS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE BUSY

INTERVIEW ON 12/07/2022

FROM 3.00 P.M TO 5.00 PM.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

FARMS FRESH MILK

SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX LANE NO-6

PHASE -II BARI BRAHMANA SAMBA NEAR PEER BABA

CONTACT- 9796072413, 9796015532

HEAVEN KINGDOM HIGH SCHOOL,

JANKI VIHAR, JANIPUR, JAMMU

HEAVEN’S ANGELS ‘A PLAYWAY SCHOOL’

PHONE NO. 9419132724, 7006862250

REQUIRED STAFF

1. MATHEMATICS – B.SC/M.SC B.ED

2. ENGLISH- B.A/MA B.ED

3. SOCIAL SCIENCE- B.A/M.A B.ED

4. COMPUTER- BCA/MCA

5. SCIENCE- B.SC/M.SC B.ED

6. NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER

7. GENERAL LINE TEACHER- B.A

COME ALONG WITH YOUR CV BETWEEN

9:00 AM TO 1:00 PM

URGENT OPENING

TEACHING STAFF

1. TGT- COMPUTERS (EXPERIENCED)

2. TGT – SCIENCE (EXPERIENCED)

FLUENCY IN ENGLISH IS MUST

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

IF YOU ASPIRE TO BE THE BEST IN TEACHING INDUSTRY, SHARE YOUR UPDATED RESUME AT “CAREERS@TSUSJAMMU.ORG” WITH SUBJECT ” POST APPLIED FOR ” SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL RECEIVE A CALL FROM SCHOOL FOR TEST AND ONE TO ONE INTERVIEW.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF IN DOMINOS PIZZA (LOCATION JAMMU, KATRA)

MALE: 10, FEMALE : 5

JOB PROFILE : PIZZA MAKER, HOST, ORDER TAKING, DELIVERY

DOCUMENTS: DRIVING LICENSE, PAN CARD, COVID VACCINE DOUBLE DOSE,.

HANDSOME SALARY + PF, ESI, INSURANCE BENEFITS

CALL: 8968696492, 9906172183, 9622006746

R.N. TAGORE

HR. SEC. SCHOOL

1147, SEC-8, NANAK NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRES EXPERIENCED STAFF

FOR HIGHER CLASSES

HINDI, EDUCATION AND SOCIOLOGY

(M.A. B.ED)

COME IN THE OFFICE ALONG WITH RESUME

CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673

D.A.V. HIGH SCHOOL

EXCHANGE ROAD, JAMMU

REQUIRED B.SC TEACHER (KNOWING MATH & SCIENCE) FOR CLASSES UPTO 10TH.

MOB.NO: 9149465952, 9149524575, 9419182553

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR SAMBA

EX-SERVICEMAN/CIVILIAN (10TH PASS)

1. GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN)

SALARY – 8 HRS/26 DAYS = 12,500/-

2. GUARD CUM DRIVER (EX-SERVICEMAN/CIVILIAN)

SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS = 12,500/-

3. GUARD CUM COMPUTER OPERATOR (EX-SERVICEMAN/ CIVILIAN)

SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS = 12,500/-

4. LADY GUARD

SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS = 10,800/-

FOR JOINING, PLEASE CONTACT

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT LTD

INDUSTRIAL AREA, PHASE I, SAMBA, J&K

MOB. NO.: 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

FOR A NEW CAFE LOUNGE

* FASTFOOD MAKING N SERVING BOYS – 3

* SALARY 4-5 DIGITS

* AGE- 20-30 YRS

ONLY CANDIDATES WITH DIPLOMA/ HOTEL MANAGEMENT DEGREE SHOULD APPLY

WALK IN INTERVIEW:

10TH, 11TH, 12TH JULY 4:00 PM TO 5.00 PM

3-A/C, GANDHI NAGAR,

ADJACENT NEXA SHOWROOM

MOB: 8980111556

JK CONVENT

PLAYWAY SCHOOL UPTO – 5TH

REQUIRED

PRIMARY TR. – 2

NURSERY TR. – 1

MUSIC TR. – 1

SUBASH NAGAR, REHARI JAMMU.

CONT.: 9419176202, 7006636187

VACANCY FOR GYM

1. RECEPTIONIST – 2

2. LABOUR WORKERS – 2 (GYM)

3. FEMALE TRAINER – 1

(CERTIFIED)

4. SWIMMING COACH – 1

R.G. FITNESS GYM & SPA (NEAR SANJAY PEN STORE) OPP. HARI MANDIR REHARI COLONY, JAMMU

CONTACT NO: 7006797900, 7006196552

VACANCY FOR BOOK SHOP

1. DRIVER – 1

2. MARKETING BOY – 1

3. MANUAL BILLING – 1

4. SHOP BOYS – 3

M/S SANJAY PEN & STY STORE OPP. HARI MANDIR REHARI COLONY

CONTACT NO: 7006196552, 8082160733