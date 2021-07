EMPLOYMENT (10-07-2021)

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

SALARY 10,000 PM

GRADUATE WITH GOOD

COMMUNICATION AND

COMPUTER SKILLS

E-MAIL RESUME AT

RAJWAL2007@GMAIL.COM

REPUTED PHARMA COMPANY

LOOKING FOR

FEMALE MEDICAL

REPRESENTATIVE

H. Q JAMMU

IF U BELIEVE IN URSELF THEN MAIL UR RESUME TO

GANDHIJI71@GMAIL.COM

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO (CRESCENT) ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 7006659497

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

ACCOUNTANT (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

(COMPUTER KNOWING)

RETIRED ACCOUNTANT (COMPUTER KNOWING) CAN ALSO APPLY. SUBMIT YOUR RESUME AT SCHOOL RECEPTION BETWEEN 10:00 AM TO 1.00 PM OR EMAIL AT

INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CASHIER

REQUIRED FOR BILLING PURPOSE WITH GOOD BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AT

NATIONAL FURNISHINGS,

RAJINDER BAZAR, JAMMU.

REQUIRED FEMALE HOME TUTOR

FOR CLASS 8TH

QUALIFICATION MUST HAVE (B.SC PCB)

MSC MATHEMATICS HAVING GOOD EXPERIENCE

LANE NO. 25, NEAR FAWARA CHOWK

GREATER KAILASH JAMMU

CONTACT :

96221-45664

6006424044

REQUIRED

SALES PERSON

FOR A CAKE SHOP

IN GANDHINAGAR.

SHOULD BE ABLE TO READ & WRITE ENGLISH. PREFERENCE TO PERSON LIVING NEAR ABOUT G’NAGAR.SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

APPLY TO 9419196101, 9596611101