EMPLOYMENT (09-12-2023)

Crescent Public School
Janipur/Chak Bhalwal, Jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No.: 0191-2535337/4019424
Urgently Required for Janipur Branch
(Walk-in-Interview)
PRT English Relevant Degree
General Line Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI B.Ped/M.Ped
Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Sweepers Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm
Come along with two passport size coloured photograps
HIRING NOW
Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.
Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
2-5 years of experience. No freshers.
WhatsApp your resume on
9796231333 / 9711288823
Do Not Call
REQUIRED
Required Female staff urgently for Pet shop
Salary negotiable
Location: Nanak Nagar
Contact: 6006582588
REQUIRED
Backend Executive -1 (Male/Female both)
Computer knowledge must
Salary – Negotiable (Depending on Experience)
Contact – 9596812474
Required Partner
Required Partner for Land Development Project
For Flats in Kashmir
Min. Investment 25 lakh
Contact: 9086083680/9419183680
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Sales Executives – 4 Fresher/experienced will be preferred (Automobiles 2 Whlr to 3 Whlr)
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 PM
Venue: NSF Bajaj
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu
Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684
Near Amul Milk Supply Office
Job Vacancy
Male/ Female Staff required for
1. Retail medicine counter.
2. Wholesale medicine warehouse.
Salary as per market standard and other company perks
Address 198 near Ramleela Ground Janipur Jammu
Contact 9419158260, 8492838267
URGENT REQUIRED
G.P. Pharma Products
GMP, FDA & ISO Certified Ayurvedic Company in Maharashtra (Since 1940)
1. Super Stockiest in (J&K)
invest only 3 to 5 lakh
2. Distributor & Stockiest in all districts (J&K) invest only – 1 to 2 lakh
Field force also required (SO, SR) on company pay roll
surinder.sh@gmail.com
7006062663
VACANCY
1. Manager Sales (HVAC/Air Conditioning) – 02
2. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning) – 02
3. Split/Window AC Technicians
(Air Conditioning) – 06
4. Liaison Officer (For Govt. Departments) – 02
5. Site Engineer/Supervisors – 02
Note : Preference will be given to the
experienced in same field.
Address: Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiva Nagar, Jammu
Contact : 9697294760 / 7006633010
E mail : globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Required
Need a full time Chotu for shop and home,
no qualification required
Free place to live
and free food
Salary – 8000/- (negotiable)
Ph. No.: 7889871192
HIRING NOW
Operational Manager for Fashiontv Salon- Age 25 to 35 years.
Should possess strong leadership and managerial skills
Location – Channi Himmat (Jammu)
3 years of minimum experience. No freshers.
WhatsApp your resume on 9419132111