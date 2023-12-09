EMPLOYMENT (09-12-2023)

Crescent Public School

Janipur/Chak Bhalwal, Jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No.: 0191-2535337/4019424

Urgently Required for Janipur Branch

(Walk-in-Interview)

PRT English Relevant Degree

General Line Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI B.Ped/M.Ped

Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Sweepers Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm

Come along with two passport size coloured photograps

HIRING NOW

Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.

Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.

Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)

2-5 years of experience. No freshers.

WhatsApp your resume on

9796231333 / 9711288823

Do Not Call

REQUIRED

Required Female staff urgently for Pet shop

Salary negotiable

Location: Nanak Nagar

Contact: 6006582588

REQUIRED

Backend Executive -1 (Male/Female both)

Computer knowledge must

Salary – Negotiable (Depending on Experience)

Contact – 9596812474

Required Partner

Required Partner for Land Development Project

For Flats in Kashmir

Min. Investment 25 lakh

Contact: 9086083680/9419183680

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Sales Executives – 4 Fresher/experienced will be preferred (Automobiles 2 Whlr to 3 Whlr)

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 PM

Venue: NSF Bajaj

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu

Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684

Near Amul Milk Supply Office

Job Vacancy

Male/ Female Staff required for

1. Retail medicine counter.

2. Wholesale medicine warehouse.

Salary as per market standard and other company perks

Address 198 near Ramleela Ground Janipur Jammu

Contact 9419158260, 8492838267

URGENT REQUIRED

G.P. Pharma Products

GMP, FDA & ISO Certified Ayurvedic Company in Maharashtra (Since 1940)

1. Super Stockiest in (J&K)

invest only 3 to 5 lakh

2. Distributor & Stockiest in all districts (J&K) invest only – 1 to 2 lakh

Field force also required (SO, SR) on company pay roll

surinder.sh@gmail.com

7006062663

VACANCY

1. Manager Sales (HVAC/Air Conditioning) – 02

2. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning) – 02

3. Split/Window AC Technicians

(Air Conditioning) – 06

4. Liaison Officer (For Govt. Departments) – 02

5. Site Engineer/Supervisors – 02

Note : Preference will be given to the

experienced in same field.

Address: Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiva Nagar, Jammu

Contact : 9697294760 / 7006633010

E mail : globuspowersystem@gmail.com

Required

Need a full time Chotu for shop and home,

no qualification required

Free place to live

and free food

Salary – 8000/- (negotiable)

Ph. No.: 7889871192

HIRING NOW

Operational Manager for Fashiontv Salon- Age 25 to 35 years.

Should possess strong leadership and managerial skills

Location – Channi Himmat (Jammu)

3 years of minimum experience. No freshers.

WhatsApp your resume on 9419132111