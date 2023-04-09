EMPLOYMENT (09-04-2023)

Wanted Teachers

Only Female

General Teacher 1st to 10th

Timing 3 pm to 7 pm

(Must be well spoken in English)

Salary & Qualification No Bar

Call:- 9622126939 / 9419132765

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Need Pharmacist

Urgently required a Pharmacist with a pleasing nature.

Salary negotiable

Contact :

9797430460

Driver

available

on Call

9149528656

Urgent Job opening

Salesman: Food & Beverages

For Creating Distribution Channels and Handling Sales in all Districts J&K must have knowledge of C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.

Minimum 5+ Years experience in FMCG/F&B Sector

(Sunday Open)

Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Mob.: 8527992181, 9622044437

Email: corp@sarvmatre.com

REQUIRED

SALES GIRLS

For

(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experienced Staff in Garments

Sales will be preferred.

Contact: 9815364499

Required office staff as below

Receptionist cum visa counselor

Ielts Trainer (Must Have Experience)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.

Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate

Landmark Immigration Jammu

Shastri Nagar Jammu – 7780806399

WANTED

TOP CLASS DRIVING INSTITUTE

TALI MORH NEAR MAHAYANA NURSERY JAMMU

POST DRIVER

ELIGIBILITY WELL

EXPERIENCED WITH HEAVY VEHICLE LICENSE

CONTACT : 9906047454

Required

Required Abacus Teacher – 02

Pre primary Teacher -02

Address: Madhuvan Kids Playway School Shastri Nagar Jammu.

Contact : 9596661606, 6005892945

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Electrician Three face

2. Indian Chef

3. Accountant

Address Channi Himmat Jammu

Mobile No: 9419100887

Urgently Required

Graphic Designer

Experience: Fresher

Location: Jammu

Work from home

Candidate should be good in using photoshop and other designing tools.

Email id : deepmindgraphics@gmail.com

Required

Experienced Home Tutor for Class 11th CBSE student – Commerce Stream at Ext 1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact : 9419282937

JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd

Urgent Requirement for Driver and Telecaller

Address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump. Call

6005369882, 7051125302

REQUIRED

Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet

JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.

JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135

PATHANKOT MANAGER –

+91 95968 38518

Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

Required

1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos

2. Telecallers – 3 Nos

3. M.S.W – 1 No

4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos

Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.

(Staying near Channi)

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

Required

Requires following staff for an eye centre in Jammu city.

Operation Theatre Technician- 01 No’s

GNM – 01 No’s

Computer Operator – 01 No’s

Contact Immediately

on Mob : 9419197338

S.D. MEMORIAL PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

KARWANDA BHALWAL, JAMMU

Staff required for English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Biology.

Post Graduate with B.Ed having minimum 2 years experience.

Email us at : rkgandotra.rg@gmail.com

or submit your resume within week time in Principal Office.

Contact no.: 7298227171, 7006180967

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6,

Transport Nagar, Jammu

Experienced graduate candidate required for Managerial position having good knowledge in Transportation and Logistic field with good hand in Correspondence and well versed in office work. Computer knowledge is also must.

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may walk in for interview on 10-04-2023 at 11.30 am onwards.

Send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact:- 9622351955

REQUIRED

A person for car

washing for the service station at Janipur.

An Instructor for

Driving School

Contact: 7006035319

Wanted

Salesman for colour cosmetics company for Jammu & outer

– minimum 2years experience in cosmetic company

– must have bike or scooty with DL or learning

– starting salary basic 15000-20000 + TA + DA

Whatsapp only 9797598311

( calls will not be entertained)

Required

accountant

A full time accountant (female) need at Stockist/distributor at Ind, area Gangyal Jammu should be able to work on Busy and handle all types of GST Returns and Stocks.

Timing : 10 am to 6.00 pm

Contact : 9419185454

9797590590