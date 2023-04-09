EMPLOYMENT (09-04-2023)

Wanted Teachers
Only Female
General Teacher 1st to 10th
Timing 3 pm to 7 pm
(Must be well spoken in English)
Salary & Qualification No Bar
Call:- 9622126939 / 9419132765
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Need Pharmacist
Urgently required a Pharmacist with a pleasing nature.
Salary negotiable
Contact :
9797430460
Driver
available
on Call
9149528656
Urgent Job opening
Salesman: Food & Beverages
For Creating Distribution Channels and Handling Sales in all Districts J&K must have knowledge of C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.
Minimum 5+ Years experience in FMCG/F&B Sector
(Sunday Open)
Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.
Mob.: 8527992181, 9622044437
Email: corp@sarvmatre.com
REQUIRED
SALES GIRLS
For
(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experienced Staff in Garments
Sales will be preferred.
Contact: 9815364499
Required office staff as below
Receptionist cum visa counselor
Ielts Trainer (Must Have Experience)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
Landmark Immigration Jammu
Shastri Nagar Jammu – 7780806399
WANTED
TOP CLASS DRIVING INSTITUTE
TALI MORH NEAR MAHAYANA NURSERY JAMMU
POST DRIVER
ELIGIBILITY WELL
EXPERIENCED WITH HEAVY VEHICLE LICENSE
CONTACT : 9906047454
Required
Required Abacus Teacher – 02
Pre primary Teacher -02
Address: Madhuvan Kids Playway School Shastri Nagar Jammu.
Contact : 9596661606, 6005892945
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Electrician Three face
2. Indian Chef
3. Accountant
Address Channi Himmat Jammu
Mobile No: 9419100887
Urgently Required
Graphic Designer
Experience: Fresher
Location: Jammu
Work from home
Candidate should be good in using photoshop and other designing tools.
Email id : deepmindgraphics@gmail.com
Required
Experienced Home Tutor for Class 11th CBSE student – Commerce Stream at Ext 1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact : 9419282937
JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd
Urgent Requirement for Driver and Telecaller
Address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump. Call
6005369882, 7051125302
REQUIRED
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135
PATHANKOT MANAGER –
+91 95968 38518
Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos
2. Telecallers – 3 Nos
3. M.S.W – 1 No
4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos
Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.
(Staying near Channi)
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
Required
Requires following staff for an eye centre in Jammu city.
Operation Theatre Technician- 01 No’s
GNM – 01 No’s
Computer Operator – 01 No’s
Contact Immediately
on Mob : 9419197338
S.D. MEMORIAL PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
KARWANDA BHALWAL, JAMMU
Staff required for English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Biology.
Post Graduate with B.Ed having minimum 2 years experience.
Email us at : rkgandotra.rg@gmail.com
or submit your resume within week time in Principal Office.
Contact no.: 7298227171, 7006180967
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Jammu
Experienced graduate candidate required for Managerial position having good knowledge in Transportation and Logistic field with good hand in Correspondence and well versed in office work. Computer knowledge is also must.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on 10-04-2023 at 11.30 am onwards.
Send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact:- 9622351955
REQUIRED
A person for car
washing for the service station at Janipur.
An Instructor for
Driving School
Contact: 7006035319
Wanted
Salesman for colour cosmetics company for Jammu & outer
– minimum 2years experience in cosmetic company
– must have bike or scooty with DL or learning
– starting salary basic 15000-20000 + TA + DA
Whatsapp only 9797598311
( calls will not be entertained)
Required
accountant
A full time accountant (female) need at Stockist/distributor at Ind, area Gangyal Jammu should be able to work on Busy and handle all types of GST Returns and Stocks.
Timing : 10 am to 6.00 pm
Contact : 9419185454
9797590590