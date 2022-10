EMPLOYMENT (07-10-2022)

REQUIRED

NEED A COUNTER BOYS FOR BELGIAN WAFFLE (RESTURANT)

ADDRESS CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR 4 NEAR JAI HIND TOWER

CONTACT:

MANAGER JAGPREET SINGH

CONTACT NO. 7051394926

JOB VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED IN THE MOST REPUTED GYM IN TOWN

SALES EXECUTIVE – 3

GENERAL TRAINERS – 4

HOUSEKEEPING – 5

SECURITY GUARD – 2

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

PH – 80820-41444

REQUIRED

MARKETING MANAGERS- 2

MARKETING EXECUTIVES-4

FOR EDUCATION INSTITUTE IN JAMMU

SALARY : 10 K TO 25K PM WITH INCENTIVES

CALL : 9419916989

EMAIL:

TOTALMANAGEMENT@REDIFFMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

MALE/MAID SERVANT

REQUIRED A FULL TIME MALE/MAID SERVANT FOR SMALL FAMILY FOR THE WORK OF COOKING, UTENSIL CLEANING, DUSTING & OTHER PETTY WORKS AT SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION FREE AVAILABLE. CONDITIONS APPLY. MONTHLY SALARY – RS 12000.00

7006448724, 9419803714

URGENTLY REQUIRED

B.SC NURSING (MALE/FEMALE) FOR PARAMEDICAL INSTITUTE AT SURANKOTE. CANDIDATES HAVING TEACHING EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED.

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 94191 95901, 9622100369

STAFF REQUIRED

1. SALESMAN (EXP. OR FRESHER)

2. SALES GIRL (EXP. OR FRESHER)

(FOR A REPUTED & RENOWNED SHOWROOM)

CONTACT : 94191-90544

DUKE (READYMADE GARMENTS)

OPPOSITE APSRA THEATER, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED

HOME TUTORS

MALE/FEMALE

– BARI BRAHMNA

-BATHINDI

-CHANNI

-ROOP NAGAR

-GANDHI NAGAR

9797654420

URGENTLY REQUIRED

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986

INTERVIEW

DATE 7-10-2022 TO 8-10-2022

1.TELLE CALLER/RECEPTIONIST/COUNSELLOR.

2.COMPUTER OPERATOR SALESMAN/ ACCOUNTANT.

3. SUPERVISOR/INCHARGE/ASSISTANT

4. DRIVER/FLOOR EXECUTIVE/BILLING OPERATOR.

5. HOTEL & RESTAURANT STAFF MAID/HELPER.

6.SECURITY GUARD/PEON/SHOP BOYS/PACKING BOYS

8TH, 10TH, 12TH & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

HURRY UP

REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME NURSING CARE

* NURSING CARE STAFF

B.SC (NURSING), GNM, MPHW

* PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS

MALES/FEMALES

DAY/NIGHT/24X7

BEST PACKAGE & TERMS

CONTACT : 8715866444

OR WALK IN 10 AM TO 1 PM

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN, KACHI, CHHAWANI, JAMMU

LIFE INSURANCE

CORPORATION OF INDIA

REQUIRED LIC ADVISORS/ AGENTS ON FIXED STIPPEND + COMMISSION. UNLIMITED INCOME. ALSO INTEREST FREE LOAN FOR BIKE, CAR, HOUSE ETC. WORK PART TIME OR FULL TIME AS PER YOUR CHOICE.

FOR MORE DETAILS:

CONTACT: PARDEEP KHAJURIA (DEVELOPMENT OFFICER)

MOB.NO: 7006635962, 9419151226