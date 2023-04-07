EMPLOYMENT (07-04-2023)

Jobs opening at Brainpreneurs-CDC
1.B.Ed Special educator
2.Physiotherapist
3.Occupational therapist
Salary negotiable.
Freshers can also apply.
Child Development Centre Jammu
Contact number 9596899755
REQUIRED
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135
PATHANKOT MANAGER –
+91 95968 38518
Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
One Female Accountant and
Two Male Civil Engineer
for well renowned Company.
One Driver for truck and
One Driver for Tata Mobile
Interested may
Contact on given number
7006347123
Office Address:
48/6 Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Required
2 Female Computer basic Teachers VITS Computers, Opp. GGM Science College, Canal Road, Jammu.
Contact on: 9086379331
Urgent Required
SALARY
Receptionist F 8K-10K
Telecaller F 8K-10K
Counsellor Computer Operator F 8K-10 K
Home Tutor 1 Hour M/F 6K-10K
Driver/Security Guard M 8K-10K
NIOS Admission Open 2022-23
10th & 12th Class NIOS Board
SHINE INSTITUTION
Exchange Road Jammu
CALL : +91 78897 47922
HOME TUITIONS ALL OVER JAMMU
A.S.N. Hr. Sec School, Resham Ghar Colony
Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
S. No. Staff required No. of vacancies
1. Primary Teacher 5
2. Computer Teacher 2
3. Commerce Teacher 2
4. Hindi Teacher 3
Contact No. 7838050040, 7006855794
Required
Pharmacist 5 Nos.
Lab Technician 5 Nos.
Salary as per experience
Place of working
Janipur/Roop Nagar / Chatha
Call & WhatsApp
9419158260
8492838267
VACANCY
Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Printed Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.
*OFFICE ADMIN*:- Required both male and female candidate for office administration.
Salary : Negotiable
Contact:- Mob. 7006501922
REQUIREMENT
KINDERGARTEN TEACHER -Graduate in any stream
with B.Ed
TGT-IT – BCA/MCA
PGT-IT/COMPUTER SCIENCE – M.C.A ( Knowledge of
JAVA & PYTHON
Languages is must)
PGT- PSYCHOLOGY – MA (Psychology)
with B.Ed
Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Email us at : richharvest2222@gmail.com
Last date to apply : 10th of April, 2023
Muni Kamal Public High School
(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu)
Staff Required
Eng/Maths/Hindi/SSt/Science Tr. (to Teach 5th to 10th Classes)
Peon (Preferably from local area) (Male/Female) 02
Submitted your resume with in week time in Principal Office
Contact No: 9149657614, 7006557965
SD/
Principal
CANON PREMIUM PARTNER
Urgent Requirement
Accountant Female – 01
with full Computer knowing & Busy Software Expert
Walk in with CV at 210 A,
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Nr. Baba Lal Ji Mandir
From 7/4/23 to 20/4/23
LL-0191-2430394, M- 9419224559
” Female physiotherapist assistant job for dr priyanka clinic”
1. Bpt
2. Well trained
3. Salary Rs 7000
Contact 9419836691
Gole Puli Talab Tillo,
National Complex
UNIT 9 TRAVEL OPC PVT LTD.
Urgently Required Staff:-
1.Office Assistant Female= (F) No.20 Minimum qualification – Graduate and experience of minimum 2 yrs of office work + computer knowledge must
2. Telecaller cum Counselor = No. 25 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge
3. Tour Operator= No. 20 (M/F)
Relevant degree or experience must + computer Knowledge+ excellent communication skills
4. Marketing Executive = No. 30 (M/F)
Minimum Qualification = 12th and above
Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565
Venue: Third floor, KC plaza, Residency Road Jammu
Urgently Required
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply
1. Receptionist, Data operator, Tele Caller.
2. Office Assistant. Accountant, Computer Operator m/f
3. Driver Sales Associate, Shop Boys
4. Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.
5. Security guard helper packing boys/ladies.
6. Hotels & restaurants Staff m/f washing boys
Interview Friday to Saturday
Call 9086193986
Required
Helper : 7000/ P/M
Salesman: 8000 P/M
Time 10 AM to 8.30 PM
For Kumar & Kumar Sports
Shivaji Chowk, Nanak Nagar/Jammu
Mobile No: 0191-3555370