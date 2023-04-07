EMPLOYMENT (07-04-2023)

Jobs opening at Brainpreneurs-CDC

1.B.Ed Special educator

2.Physiotherapist

3.Occupational therapist

Salary negotiable.

Freshers can also apply.

Child Development Centre Jammu

Contact number 9596899755

REQUIRED

Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet

JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.

JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135

PATHANKOT MANAGER –

+91 95968 38518

Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

Required

One Female Accountant and

Two Male Civil Engineer

for well renowned Company.

One Driver for truck and

One Driver for Tata Mobile

Interested may

Contact on given number

7006347123

Office Address:

48/6 Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Required

2 Female Computer basic Teachers VITS Computers, Opp. GGM Science College, Canal Road, Jammu.

Contact on: 9086379331

Urgent Required

SALARY

Receptionist F 8K-10K

Telecaller F 8K-10K

Counsellor Computer Operator F 8K-10 K

Home Tutor 1 Hour M/F 6K-10K

Driver/Security Guard M 8K-10K

NIOS Admission Open 2022-23

10th & 12th Class NIOS Board

SHINE INSTITUTION

Exchange Road Jammu

CALL : +91 78897 47922

HOME TUITIONS ALL OVER JAMMU

A.S.N. Hr. Sec School, Resham Ghar Colony

Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

S. No. Staff required No. of vacancies

1. Primary Teacher 5

2. Computer Teacher 2

3. Commerce Teacher 2

4. Hindi Teacher 3

Contact No. 7838050040, 7006855794

Required

Pharmacist 5 Nos.

Lab Technician 5 Nos.

Salary as per experience

Place of working

Janipur/Roop Nagar / Chatha

Call & WhatsApp

9419158260

8492838267

VACANCY

Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Printed Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.

*OFFICE ADMIN*:- Required both male and female candidate for office administration.

Salary : Negotiable

Contact:- Mob. 7006501922

REQUIREMENT

KINDERGARTEN TEACHER -Graduate in any stream

with B.Ed

TGT-IT – BCA/MCA

PGT-IT/COMPUTER SCIENCE – M.C.A ( Knowledge of

JAVA & PYTHON

Languages is must)

PGT- PSYCHOLOGY – MA (Psychology)

with B.Ed

Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Email us at : richharvest2222@gmail.com

Last date to apply : 10th of April, 2023

Muni Kamal Public High School

(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu)

Staff Required

Eng/Maths/Hindi/SSt/Science Tr. (to Teach 5th to 10th Classes)

Peon (Preferably from local area) (Male/Female) 02

Submitted your resume with in week time in Principal Office

Contact No: 9149657614, 7006557965

SD/

Principal

CANON PREMIUM PARTNER

Urgent Requirement

Accountant Female – 01

with full Computer knowing & Busy Software Expert

Walk in with CV at 210 A,

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Nr. Baba Lal Ji Mandir

From 7/4/23 to 20/4/23

LL-0191-2430394, M- 9419224559

” Female physiotherapist assistant job for dr priyanka clinic”

1. Bpt

2. Well trained

3. Salary Rs 7000

Contact 9419836691

Gole Puli Talab Tillo,

National Complex

UNIT 9 TRAVEL OPC PVT LTD.

Urgently Required Staff:-

1.Office Assistant Female= (F) No.20 Minimum qualification – Graduate and experience of minimum 2 yrs of office work + computer knowledge must

2. Telecaller cum Counselor = No. 25 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge

3. Tour Operator= No. 20 (M/F)

Relevant degree or experience must + computer Knowledge+ excellent communication skills

4. Marketing Executive = No. 30 (M/F)

Minimum Qualification = 12th and above

Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com

Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565

Venue: Third floor, KC plaza, Residency Road Jammu

Urgently Required

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply

1. Receptionist, Data operator, Tele Caller.

2. Office Assistant. Accountant, Computer Operator m/f

3. Driver Sales Associate, Shop Boys

4. Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.

5. Security guard helper packing boys/ladies.

6. Hotels & restaurants Staff m/f washing boys

Interview Friday to Saturday

Call 9086193986

Required

Helper : 7000/ P/M

Salesman: 8000 P/M

Time 10 AM to 8.30 PM

For Kumar & Kumar Sports

Shivaji Chowk, Nanak Nagar/Jammu

Mobile No: 0191-3555370