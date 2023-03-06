EMPLOYMENT (06-03-2023)

JOB JOB JOB

Required Sale’s Team / Staff in Jammu

1. Cook – Male & Female

Salary – 7000 + Food + Room

2. Marketing Head – 3 No’s

Salary – 20,000/-

Experienced Required in

FMCG/Retail Sector

Male & Female

Call now – 9906155071

Address : 400 /A,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Hotel Manager (Experience)

2) Assistant HR (Experience)

3) CRM/ CRE (Automobile Experience)

4) Accounts Manager (Experience)

5) SRM/ RM (Experience)

6) Supervisor (Experience)

7) BPO (Male/Female)

8) Security Guards for Srinagar/Jammu

9) Waiters/Telecallers (Fresher)

10) Driver / CcTv Technician

Contact:

Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile Number:-9796733175, bsbravesec@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY

Required Helpers and Electrician for permanent factory work in Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact: 9070680099, 8491057229

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School,

Ward no. 13, Canal Road,Vijaypur(opp. Park), J&K

Teachers (Female): Play

Group to Sr. K.G.

Qualf.: Min. Graduation,

Experienced

Freshers can also apply.

Primary Teacher Female-2

Dance Teacher-1

Driver: Experience in driving school van with lisence

Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Staff Required

for Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers with good communication skills

1-Yoga Teacher

1-PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number 9906138418( short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

HIRING NOW

1) Social Media Manager – 1

2) Content Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English) – 2

3) Studio Manager – 1

4) Sales Manager – 2 (Girls preferred)

5) Video Editor – 1

Location – Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony (Jammu)

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. 1-2 years of experience. No freshers.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 9906636259

Staff Required for Educational Franchisee

Business Development Executive (Edu Franchisee)

Salary- 10000/- to 20000/-

Counseller/telecaller

Salary- 8000/- to 15000/-

Art & Craft Teacher (part time)

At Trikuta Nagar

For Appointment

Call 9518695186, 9419130760

Required Teacher’s for Institute

At

Satwari / Channi Himmat / Nagrota

* Physics / Chemistry / 11th / 12th for

(two Hours only) – 15000/-

* Science (Phy/ Chem/Bio) 8th / 9th / 10th – 10,000/-

for 3 hours (only)

* S.St / English for 3 hours only 8th / 9th / 10th – 10000/-

* Math / Science (5th, 6th, 7th) – 8000/-

S.V. Educational Group’s

Contact No: 7889715827, 7051258640, 7006273423

send ur resume on whatsapp No: 6006734561

JOB IN JAMMU

Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Co.

Required 26 Boys/ Girls Age 18 to 25

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate

For Advtg/Promotion/ Field Job to increase users.

Income: 6000/7000/10,000/

15000/ 20000/ 25000

Interview: 3 Days only

For More Info. Visit

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu @ 7006486152

Teachers Required

Yuva Shakti Model Academy, Galbadey Chack Marh requires teachers who can teach Hindi, S.St, English, Maths, Science upto Class 10th. Female teachers with experience and B. Ed will be preferred. Salary negotiable. Conveyance available for staff. Interested candidates may walk-in-for interview in school hours. General line teachers can also apply.

Mob : 9796873500

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp theiR CV @ 9055580001

WANTED AUTO DRIVER

(3-Tyre Auto)

M/s Ganpati Ent.

Greater Kailash Jammu

Timing 9 AM to 7 PM

PH: 9872317860

KIDZEE SMART SCHOOL

Gajansoo Marh Near GD Goenka School

Qualified Candidates with Experience, Fresher’s can also apply:-

Post Qualification

1. Pre-Primary Teacher Graduate /Post Graduate

(5 Posts) With good Communication Skills

2. Primary Teacher Graduate /Post Graduate with B.Ed

(10 Posts) With good Communication Skills

Salary Negotiable

Pick/Drop Facility available

Walk in interview Scheduled:-

13th March to 20th March

Contact:- 8803105005,7889790177

Urgent Requirements

1. Supervisor, office admin, payment collection,Telle caller male/ female, Store supervisor, AC technician,

2. Btech mech fresher/exp, diploma mechanical, electrical, electronic and communication, computer science IT,

Call 9055055628

Address: Greater Khalash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump