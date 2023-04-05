EMPLOYMENT (05-04-2023)

Required Teacher
For
Coaching Centre, Paloura
(i) S.St – Teach upto 10th
(ii) Biology – Teach upto 12th
Contact No.
7780852473, 7006484978
Vacancy
Laboratory Technician – 01
Candidates must have
DMLT/GNM Qualified
for collection centre of
Dr Lal Paths Labs
Teacher-01
(FOR HOME TUTION GIRL STUDENT 8TH CLASS AT JANIPUR HIGH COURT)
candidate must be female, fluent in spoken English
& BA/MA IN URDU, MATHEMATICS
Call/Send resume at whatsapp No.
9796732506
Urgent Staff Required
* Drivers
* Conductor
Ph. 8082029433,
0191-2554433
JK MONTESSORIE
BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU
Sarvodhya Public School,
Pouni Chak Jammu
Staff Required
PGT(Commerce)
TGT (Science and English)
Kindergarten Teachers
Music Teacher
French Teacher
Sanskrit Teacher
Experience atleast 3 year in public school
Walk in interview 05/04/2023 to 8/04/2023
Contact.8491064222,6005910309
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LEH SITE
1. Degree / Diploma Civil Engineers having five year’s experience in the construction field:- Two
2. SITE Supervisor having five year’s experience in the same field:- Two
3. Driver having valid driving license:- One
(Salary Negotiable)
Mail your biodata
alcoengineers555@gmail.com
Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc
General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed
English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 5/04/23 & 6/04/23
Timing : 9 am to 11 am
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
Vacancy
1. Admin & Accounts Officer 1 No Rs. 20000/- PM CTC (Graduate with Knowledge of Tally & MS Office with Relevant Experience)
2. Education Facilitator (Female) 1 No Rs. 13000 PM CTC (Preferably Graduate with Computer Knowledge)
Walk in Interview
on 07-04-2023 from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm at
National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu (J&K) -180018
For query Contact: 9149472155,
For Details visit www.ndf.net.in
Required
Sales representative
for Plywood and Hardware Showroom
Contact No.: 9419899999, 9419633333
Vacancy
Required BMLT/DMLT female candidate for authorized collection centre of Dr Lal Path Labs in Mira Sahib. Interested candidate can contact on 7889901811 or 9103290179.
10 yrs Experienced Home Tutors from
Reputed Schools
Accts + Eco + Maths
Contact :
9858220503
Jobs opening at Brainpreneurs-CDC
1.Special educator
2.Physiotherapist
3.Occupational therapist
4.Office Manager.
Salary negotiable.
Freshers can also apply.
Child Development Centre Jammu
Contact number 9596899755
JOB REQUIREMENTS
REQUIRED AT M/S VRG GROUP
NEAR INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL JAMMU-180010
PH.NO:- 9906231115,9419104193 (MR RAHUL GUPTA)
QUALIFIED / SEMI-QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANT WITH ONE OR TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE WHO CAN OPERATE TALLY/BUSY ,GST PORTAL WITH BILLING AND CAN DO OFFICE WORK LIKE MAINTAINING FILES AND E-MAIL. SALARY CAN BE DISCUSSED IN PERSON. APPLICANT CAN SHARE THEIR RESUME VIA E-MAIL ALSO VRGGROUP0786@GMAIL.COM
REQUIRED
PEON
SALARY RS 9000
TIMING:
9.30 AM TO 5.30 PM
ADDRESS: TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL
PH. 9419130853
REQUIRED
HOME TUTOR
FOR 7TH CLASS BOY
at 405-C Sainik
colony Jammu.
MOB 7006441048
7889771395
REQUIRED
Maid Required for domestic homework from 8 am to 5 pm Near Vishwa Bharti College Lane Lower Muthi
Salary 8000 per month.
9419169416
Urgently Required
1) Receptionist, Data Operator, Telecaller.
2) Office Assistant, Accountant, Computer Operator – M/F
3) Driver Sales Associate, Shop Boys
4) Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.
5) Security Guard, Helper, Packing Boys / Ladies.
6) Teachers School & Tutorial & Hotels & Restaurants Staff – m/f
Interview call : 6006796637
8th Pass 10th Pass 12th Pass &
Graduate can also apply
Required
1) Computer Operator
2) Sales Executive
3) Service Engineer
4) Receptionist
5) Security Guard
6) Supervisor 7) Office Coordinator
8) Helper 9) Maid
Contact : Mehar Services
23-A, Extn. Near Dudhari Mandir
M) 9796691000, 0191-2439541
REQUIREMENT
(Job Location : Jammu & Samba)
Sales Manager: Need experienced male candidate for frontline sales in Jammu district. Salary: 28000 per month.
Fire Man / Fire Fighter: Need fire fighter for Industry Located at Samba with valid fire fighting certificate. Salary: 20000 per month.
Operator: Need Operator (rotation moulding of Plastic) for Industry Located at Bari Brahmana. Must have ITI Diploma. Salary: 20000 per month.
Contact No.: +91-9622478114, 8492000697
Address: Nimbus, 93/B, Sector B, Sainik Colony, Jammu. Email : enquire.nimbus@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required Gem Operator/Office Supervisor in Trikuta Nagar.
Candidate must have own conveyance and goods hands on Gem.
M/s Malhotra Enterprises
Contact No. 9419185542, 7889398990