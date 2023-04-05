EMPLOYMENT (05-04-2023)

Required Teacher

For

Coaching Centre, Paloura

(i) S.St – Teach upto 10th

(ii) Biology – Teach upto 12th

Contact No.

7780852473, 7006484978

Vacancy

Laboratory Technician – 01

Candidates must have

DMLT/GNM Qualified

for collection centre of

Dr Lal Paths Labs

Teacher-01

(FOR HOME TUTION GIRL STUDENT 8TH CLASS AT JANIPUR HIGH COURT)

candidate must be female, fluent in spoken English

& BA/MA IN URDU, MATHEMATICS

Call/Send resume at whatsapp No.

9796732506

Urgent Staff Required

* Drivers

* Conductor

Ph. 8082029433,

0191-2554433

JK MONTESSORIE

BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

Sarvodhya Public School,

Pouni Chak Jammu

Staff Required

PGT(Commerce)

TGT (Science and English)

Kindergarten Teachers

Music Teacher

French Teacher

Sanskrit Teacher

Experience atleast 3 year in public school

Walk in interview 05/04/2023 to 8/04/2023

Contact.8491064222,6005910309

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LEH SITE

1. Degree / Diploma Civil Engineers having five year’s experience in the construction field:- Two

2. SITE Supervisor having five year’s experience in the same field:- Two

3. Driver having valid driving license:- One

(Salary Negotiable)

Mail your biodata

alcoengineers555@gmail.com

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A/B.Sc

General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed

English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed

Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 5/04/23 & 6/04/23

Timing : 9 am to 11 am

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

Vacancy

1. Admin & Accounts Officer 1 No Rs. 20000/- PM CTC (Graduate with Knowledge of Tally & MS Office with Relevant Experience)

2. Education Facilitator (Female) 1 No Rs. 13000 PM CTC (Preferably Graduate with Computer Knowledge)

Walk in Interview

on 07-04-2023 from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm at

National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu (J&K) -180018

For query Contact: 9149472155,

For Details visit www.ndf.net.in

Required

Sales representative

for Plywood and Hardware Showroom

Contact No.: 9419899999, 9419633333

Vacancy

Required BMLT/DMLT female candidate for authorized collection centre of Dr Lal Path Labs in Mira Sahib. Interested candidate can contact on 7889901811 or 9103290179.

10 yrs Experienced Home Tutors from

Reputed Schools

Accts + Eco + Maths

Contact :

9858220503

Jobs opening at Brainpreneurs-CDC

1.Special educator

2.Physiotherapist

3.Occupational therapist

4.Office Manager.

Salary negotiable.

Freshers can also apply.

Child Development Centre Jammu

Contact number 9596899755

JOB REQUIREMENTS

REQUIRED AT M/S VRG GROUP

NEAR INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL JAMMU-180010

PH.NO:- 9906231115,9419104193 (MR RAHUL GUPTA)

QUALIFIED / SEMI-QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANT WITH ONE OR TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE WHO CAN OPERATE TALLY/BUSY ,GST PORTAL WITH BILLING AND CAN DO OFFICE WORK LIKE MAINTAINING FILES AND E-MAIL. SALARY CAN BE DISCUSSED IN PERSON. APPLICANT CAN SHARE THEIR RESUME VIA E-MAIL ALSO VRGGROUP0786@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

PEON

SALARY RS 9000

TIMING:

9.30 AM TO 5.30 PM

ADDRESS: TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL

PH. 9419130853

REQUIRED

HOME TUTOR

FOR 7TH CLASS BOY

at 405-C Sainik

colony Jammu.

MOB 7006441048

7889771395

REQUIRED

Maid Required for domestic homework from 8 am to 5 pm Near Vishwa Bharti College Lane Lower Muthi

Salary 8000 per month.

9419169416

Urgently Required

1) Receptionist, Data Operator, Telecaller.

2) Office Assistant, Accountant, Computer Operator – M/F

3) Driver Sales Associate, Shop Boys

4) Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.

5) Security Guard, Helper, Packing Boys / Ladies.

6) Teachers School & Tutorial & Hotels & Restaurants Staff – m/f

Interview call : 6006796637

8th Pass 10th Pass 12th Pass &

Graduate can also apply

Required

1) Computer Operator

2) Sales Executive

3) Service Engineer

4) Receptionist

5) Security Guard

6) Supervisor 7) Office Coordinator

8) Helper 9) Maid

Contact : Mehar Services

23-A, Extn. Near Dudhari Mandir

M) 9796691000, 0191-2439541

REQUIREMENT

(Job Location : Jammu & Samba)

Sales Manager: Need experienced male candidate for frontline sales in Jammu district. Salary: 28000 per month.

Fire Man / Fire Fighter: Need fire fighter for Industry Located at Samba with valid fire fighting certificate. Salary: 20000 per month.

Operator: Need Operator (rotation moulding of Plastic) for Industry Located at Bari Brahmana. Must have ITI Diploma. Salary: 20000 per month.

Contact No.: +91-9622478114, 8492000697

Address: Nimbus, 93/B, Sector B, Sainik Colony, Jammu. Email : enquire.nimbus@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Required Gem Operator/Office Supervisor in Trikuta Nagar.

Candidate must have own conveyance and goods hands on Gem.

M/s Malhotra Enterprises

Contact No. 9419185542, 7889398990