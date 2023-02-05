EMPLOYMENT (05-02-2023)

JOB VACANCY
Required a storeman and technician for permanent work in Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact:
9797251234, 8491057229
Required
Project Manager-I
Posts: 01
Jammu
Fresher/ Experienced
B.A./B.Sc./B.com/MBA/M.A./M.Sc./ M. Com/MBA
Data & Reporting Experience
Dejesys Private Limited
info@dejesys.com
+91-99063-46879
Wanted Staff
1. B.Sc. Nursing
2. GNM
3. Lab Asstt.
Office Clerk
Contact: New Modern Paramedical College
Sec-D Sainik Colony Jammu
Ph. 9419142419
Required
Site Engineer-I
Posts: 02
On-Site
Fresher/ Experienced
Civil Engineer Diploma/Degree
Road and Highway Experience
RSG Constructions
HR@rsgconstructions.com
+91-99063-46879
Urgently Required
1. Nursery Teacher
2.Peon/Helper (Female)
Note:- (local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour
9am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.
JOBS
Salary
15,000-30,000 + Incentives
Age – above 24 Yrs
For interview Please call
9797889584
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
Distributor Required
A Reputed Indian company dealing in Smart TVs, Music Systems, Geysers, ACs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Fans, Mobile Accss is looking for a Distributor in different regions of J&K. Interested PartIies may contact at -9682371138
Excellent Academy
REQUIRED
COUNSELLOR
(FEMALE /MALE)
NEAR SHIVA JI CHOWK, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU
CONTACT – 8713932855
REQUIREMENT
1 One Person Required for Godown Purpose
(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)
2 One person Required for Computer Operator
Salary -7500-8500
Add: Arora LifeSciences
Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar
Narwal Jammu.
Mob-9086013196
Bal Bharti Public School
(A unit of BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children)
CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU
TEACHER REQUIRED
FOR
1. Science Teacher B.Sc, B.Ed (Physics) -1
2. Nursery Teacher( Nursery Trained)-1
Walk in interview on 13/02/2023 at 11:30am in the office of Principal
Contact No. 8899230568,9906109606
Director/Principal
100% Guarantee
on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Requires
A USA based company requires an experienced telecaller …good communication skills required..salary negotiable..email resume to
unitedbrokeragesolutions@gmail.com
Mob-8899777091
URGENT REQUIRED
Sales and Marketing Executive
Minimum 2 years experience in Automobile Industry Basic knowledge of MS Office
Willing to do outdoor marketing activities
Candidate should be enthusiastic, energetic, dedicated and hardworking 7889462627/8080431600
modernautomobilesampere@gmail.com
Address:- MODERN AUTOMOBILES AMPERE
Authorised Dealer of Ampere by Greaves
Shop No. 57/4, Ext Sainik Colony, Chowadhi Morh, National Highway, Jammu 180011
Required
Sales Executive
Service Supervisor
Mechanic
Computer Operator
Address : SUKHMANI MOTORS
R S PURA JAMMU
Mob : 7006320896, 9149497578