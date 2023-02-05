EMPLOYMENT (05-02-2023)

JOB VACANCY

Required a storeman and technician for permanent work in Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact:

9797251234, 8491057229

Required

Project Manager-I

Posts: 01

Jammu

Fresher/ Experienced

B.A./B.Sc./B.com/MBA/M.A./M.Sc./ M. Com/MBA

Data & Reporting Experience

Dejesys Private Limited

info@dejesys.com

+91-99063-46879

Wanted Staff

1. B.Sc. Nursing

2. GNM

3. Lab Asstt.

Office Clerk

Contact: New Modern Paramedical College

Sec-D Sainik Colony Jammu

Ph. 9419142419

Required

Site Engineer-I

Posts: 02

On-Site

Fresher/ Experienced

Civil Engineer Diploma/Degree

Road and Highway Experience

RSG Constructions

HR@rsgconstructions.com

+91-99063-46879

Urgently Required

1. Nursery Teacher

2.Peon/Helper (Female)

Note:- (local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour

9am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.

JOBS

Salary

15,000-30,000 + Incentives

Age – above 24 Yrs

For interview Please call

9797889584

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

Distributor Required

A Reputed Indian company dealing in Smart TVs, Music Systems, Geysers, ACs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Fans, Mobile Accss is looking for a Distributor in different regions of J&K. Interested PartIies may contact at -9682371138

Excellent Academy

REQUIRED

COUNSELLOR

(FEMALE /MALE)

NEAR SHIVA JI CHOWK, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT – 8713932855

REQUIREMENT

1 One Person Required for Godown Purpose

(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)

2 One person Required for Computer Operator

Salary -7500-8500

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar

Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

Bal Bharti Public School

(A unit of BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children)

CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

TEACHER REQUIRED

FOR

1. Science Teacher B.Sc, B.Ed (Physics) -1

2. Nursery Teacher( Nursery Trained)-1

Walk in interview on 13/02/2023 at 11:30am in the office of Principal

Contact No. 8899230568,9906109606

Director/Principal

100% Guarantee

on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Requires

A USA based company requires an experienced telecaller …good communication skills required..salary negotiable..email resume to

unitedbrokeragesolutions@gmail.com

Mob-8899777091

URGENT REQUIRED

Sales and Marketing Executive

Minimum 2 years experience in Automobile Industry Basic knowledge of MS Office

Willing to do outdoor marketing activities

Candidate should be enthusiastic, energetic, dedicated and hardworking 7889462627/8080431600

modernautomobilesampere@gmail.com

Address:- MODERN AUTOMOBILES AMPERE

Authorised Dealer of Ampere by Greaves

Shop No. 57/4, Ext Sainik Colony, Chowadhi Morh, National Highway, Jammu 180011

Required

Sales Executive

Service Supervisor

Mechanic

Computer Operator

Address : SUKHMANI MOTORS

R S PURA JAMMU

Mob : 7006320896, 9149497578