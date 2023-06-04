EMPLOYMENT (04-06-2023)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.

1.Backend/Operations Associate

2. Software Engineer

MBA/PG or IT/CSE Grad having Relevant Exp Can apply!

Salary 15,000 to 30,000 + Cab

Note: Spoken & Written English is must

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.

2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.

3. Sales Executives : Fresher.

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.

Venue : NSF BAJAJ

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )

SATWARI, JAMMU.

Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.

Near Amul Milk Supply Office.

JOB-VACANCIES

1. COUNSELLORS -FEMALES

2. IELTS Trainers (full time) -FEMALES

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

(Options Abroad)

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar sports, JAMMU

Immediate Hiring!

Field Sales Executive, Jammu,

Salary 18k, age 25-35,

2 yrs Sales Experience,

result oriented, bike

mandatory. Don’t miss out!

Contact – 9329919470

VACANCY

EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY

JAMMU, KATHUA, DODA, POONCH, AND UDHAMPUR

Salary as per experience and competence candidate must have bike with valid driving license

Send your resume on email

Contact: 9086099194, 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Urgent Requirement

Sales Executives (M-2): Reputed electronics brand

Qualification : Min 10+2 or higher, Having good communication skills, pleasing personality, 2 wheeler required.

Experience :- Min 1 Yr in Sales Preferably Electronics

Salary : Negotiable+ Incentive

Venue : Seerat Complex, Sector-14, Nanak Nagar

Interview Date : 05th to 7th June 2023

Time : 10.00 am-5:00 pm

Contact No. 01913511781

Required

We are looking for the services of an Accountant, Capable of handling the Accounts of a fuel carriage firm in busy mode, independently please up load your resume on Whatsapp No 9419206565

Also Contact on 9419206565

Required

Required a full time, Experienced data entry operator with good knowledge of tally. WhatsApp resume at 9541556354

Driver Required

REQUIRED GOOD CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO..

CONTACT

TANDON, 47 SHOPPING

CENTRE,BAKSHI NAGAR..

9419187143,9596655567

WANTED

WANTED ENGINEERS. A reputed company in Pune, needs Engineers in Pune.

Send resume

at ajaykaul01@gmail.com

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT (All Subjects ) Relevant Degree

NTT Relevant Degree

Dance Teacher Relevant Degree

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am -2:00 pm

and come along with two passport size coloured

photographs.

Required

FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT- Expert in GSTN billing. Work from Home.

Call : 9779977852

Crescentcom security & placement service

Providing Non Local Domestic Helper, Servants, Maids, Cooks, Housekeeping, Watchman, Catering Much More

Address : Channi Rama Opposite Crpf Camp Phone No. 9682161166

Job Vacancy

Required 02nos Sales Executives for marketing of KIRLOSKAR DG Sets and SERVOKON make Servos and Transformers.

Salary negotiable as per experience.

Walk-in interview at

JK Machines

205(A1)North Block Bahu Plaza

9419112399

contact@jkmachinesonline.in