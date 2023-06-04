EMPLOYMENT (04-06-2023)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION
Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.
1.Backend/Operations Associate
2. Software Engineer
MBA/PG or IT/CSE Grad having Relevant Exp Can apply!
Salary 15,000 to 30,000 + Cab
Note: Spoken & Written English is must
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.
2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.
3. Sales Executives : Fresher.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.
Venue : NSF BAJAJ
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )
SATWARI, JAMMU.
Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.
Near Amul Milk Supply Office.
JOB-VACANCIES
1. COUNSELLORS -FEMALES
2. IELTS Trainers (full time) -FEMALES
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
(Options Abroad)
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar sports, JAMMU
Immediate Hiring!
Field Sales Executive, Jammu,
Salary 18k, age 25-35,
2 yrs Sales Experience,
result oriented, bike
mandatory. Don’t miss out!
Contact – 9329919470
VACANCY
EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY
JAMMU, KATHUA, DODA, POONCH, AND UDHAMPUR
Salary as per experience and competence candidate must have bike with valid driving license
Send your resume on email
Contact: 9086099194, 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Urgent Requirement
Sales Executives (M-2): Reputed electronics brand
Qualification : Min 10+2 or higher, Having good communication skills, pleasing personality, 2 wheeler required.
Experience :- Min 1 Yr in Sales Preferably Electronics
Salary : Negotiable+ Incentive
Venue : Seerat Complex, Sector-14, Nanak Nagar
Interview Date : 05th to 7th June 2023
Time : 10.00 am-5:00 pm
Contact No. 01913511781
Required
We are looking for the services of an Accountant, Capable of handling the Accounts of a fuel carriage firm in busy mode, independently please up load your resume on Whatsapp No 9419206565
Also Contact on 9419206565
Required
Required a full time, Experienced data entry operator with good knowledge of tally. WhatsApp resume at 9541556354
Driver Required
REQUIRED GOOD CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO..
CONTACT
TANDON, 47 SHOPPING
CENTRE,BAKSHI NAGAR..
9419187143,9596655567
WANTED
WANTED ENGINEERS. A reputed company in Pune, needs Engineers in Pune.
Send resume
at ajaykaul01@gmail.com
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRT (All Subjects ) Relevant Degree
NTT Relevant Degree
Dance Teacher Relevant Degree
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am -2:00 pm
and come along with two passport size coloured
photographs.
Required
FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT- Expert in GSTN billing. Work from Home.
Call : 9779977852
Crescentcom security & placement service
Providing Non Local Domestic Helper, Servants, Maids, Cooks, Housekeeping, Watchman, Catering Much More
Address : Channi Rama Opposite Crpf Camp Phone No. 9682161166
Job Vacancy
Required 02nos Sales Executives for marketing of KIRLOSKAR DG Sets and SERVOKON make Servos and Transformers.
Salary negotiable as per experience.
Walk-in interview at
JK Machines
205(A1)North Block Bahu Plaza
9419112399
contact@jkmachinesonline.in