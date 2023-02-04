EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2023)

ZEN4 INFOCOM

is Hiring for International & Domestic process for the position of Process Associates.

Kindly email your Resume to hr.zen4@gmail.com

or WhatsApp to 7889337707

or You can also Walk-in for the interview

– Zen4 Simula Tower Bhatindi Jammu, Opposite Wave Mall 181152

Urgently Required

Salesman Required for Vijaypur, R.S.Pura, Samba,

Akhnoor areas. Fresher/Experienced

Salary 10K to 15K (Negotiable) + Incentives

Vijay Roller Flour Mill

Phase II, Lane No.4, SIDCO Complex, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact No. 70064-52122,

96976-24704

JOBS

Salary

15,000-30,000 + Incentives

Age – above 24 Yrs

For interview Please call

9797889584

NEW BLOOMING BUDS PUBLIC SCHOOL

Near Sita Grand Resorts Hakkal Pre- Nursery to 10th

Required Staff

1) Maths – TGT – 2 Post

2) English – TGT – 1 Post

3) Hindi – TGT – 1 Post

4) Co-ordinator for Kinder Garten – 1 Post

Send your resume on

Whatsapp No 9419135465

Required

Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English

Send your resume at

excelsior65@gmail.com

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Urgently

Required

SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVES

FRESHER/EXPERIENCED

SALARY 10K-15K +TA +INCENTIVES

ARACOT CONSTRUCTIONS

NH-44, SARORE ADDA,

BARIBRAHMANA, JAMMU

CONTACT NO -9103309681

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 2 Posts

Sub: English/PHE

2. MA/M.Sc/B.Sc BEd for Classes

8th to 10th 4 Posts

Sub : English/Hindi/Maths/S.Sci.

3. Peons/Maids (Female) 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can

WhatsApp their Resumes on

9797303361

Job Opportunity

Required Sales Team for a Jammu based Real Estate Company.

Freshers can also apply

Salary : 15 k to 20 k

(Plus Incentives)

Contact :

7889818128

6005595510

Required

A leading telecom company required

1. MIS(DATA ENTRY OPERATOR) CUM ACCOUNTANT

EXPERIENCE:- MINIMUM 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN TELECOM INDUSTRY

SALARY :- NEGOTIABLE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

2. REQUIRED MAID FOR HOUSE WORK

3. DRIVER FOR COMMERCIAL LMV VEHICLE

Mob No. 7780838763 .

Required

Required female candidate for receptionist at my own office Gandhi Nagar

Ph.No. 7006522552