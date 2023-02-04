EMPLOYMENT (04-01-2023)

ZEN4 INFOCOM
is Hiring for International & Domestic process for the position of Process Associates.
Kindly email your Resume to hr.zen4@gmail.com
or WhatsApp to 7889337707
or You can also Walk-in for the interview
– Zen4 Simula Tower Bhatindi Jammu, Opposite Wave Mall 181152
Urgently Required
Salesman Required for Vijaypur, R.S.Pura, Samba,
Akhnoor areas. Fresher/Experienced
Salary 10K to 15K (Negotiable) + Incentives
Vijay Roller Flour Mill
Phase II, Lane No.4, SIDCO Complex, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact No. 70064-52122,
96976-24704
JOBS
Salary
15,000-30,000 + Incentives
Age – above 24 Yrs
For interview Please call
9797889584
NEW BLOOMING BUDS PUBLIC SCHOOL
Near Sita Grand Resorts Hakkal Pre- Nursery to 10th
Required Staff
1) Maths – TGT – 2 Post
2) English – TGT – 1 Post
3) Hindi – TGT – 1 Post
4) Co-ordinator for Kinder Garten – 1 Post
Send your resume on
Whatsapp No 9419135465
Required
Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English
Send your resume at
excelsior65@gmail.com
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Urgently
Required
SALES AND MARKETING EXECUTIVES
FRESHER/EXPERIENCED
SALARY 10K-15K +TA +INCENTIVES
ARACOT CONSTRUCTIONS
NH-44, SARORE ADDA,
BARIBRAHMANA, JAMMU
CONTACT NO -9103309681
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 2 Posts
Sub: English/PHE
2. MA/M.Sc/B.Sc BEd for Classes
8th to 10th 4 Posts
Sub : English/Hindi/Maths/S.Sci.
3. Peons/Maids (Female) 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can
WhatsApp their Resumes on
9797303361
Job Opportunity
Required Sales Team for a Jammu based Real Estate Company.
Freshers can also apply
Salary : 15 k to 20 k
(Plus Incentives)
Contact :
7889818128
6005595510
Required
A leading telecom company required
1. MIS(DATA ENTRY OPERATOR) CUM ACCOUNTANT
EXPERIENCE:- MINIMUM 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN TELECOM INDUSTRY
SALARY :- NEGOTIABLE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE
2. REQUIRED MAID FOR HOUSE WORK
3. DRIVER FOR COMMERCIAL LMV VEHICLE
Mob No. 7780838763 .
Required
Required female candidate for receptionist at my own office Gandhi Nagar
Ph.No. 7006522552