EMPLOYMENT (03-07-2023)

VACANCY

SALESMAN: A MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR FURNISHING SHOWROOM. PERSON SHOULD BE HARD WORKING.

CONTACT BETWEEN: 2 PM – 5 PM

THE FURNISHING MALL

GULAB SINGH MARG, JAMMU.

REQUIRED

1. TWO EXPERIENCED SALES PERSON FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AGENCY (WHOLESALE) PREFERABLE WITH OWNED VEHICLE.

2. TWO COMPUTER OPERATOR WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER.

3. TWO MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE IN RELEVANT FIELD.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE ACCORDING TO EXPERIENCE.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E MAIL: -HRSJK2014@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE NO.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

STAFF REQUIRED

1) SALE BOY- 1 NO.

2) DELIVERY BOY-1 NO.

MAHAJAN SALES CORP.

UPPER LAXMI NAGAR, SARWAL

JAMMU-180005

MOB. 9596872873, 9103452590

INTERVIEW TIMING : MONDAY

11:30 AM TO 4:30 PM

REQUIRED TEACHER’S

AT SATWARI

1) SOCIAL STUDY/ENGLISH 9TH/10TH M/F

TIME (4:00 TO 6:00) PM SALARY 8000

2) PHYSICS/CHEMISTRY 11TH/12TH M/F

TIME (4:00 TO 5:00 PM) SALARY 12000/-

(3) OFFICE WORK (BOY/GIRL) SALARY 10,000

TIME 10.00 AM TO 7.30 PM

ALL INTERESTED CANDIDATE SEND YOUR RESUME ON WHATSAPP- 6006734561

SELECTED CANDIDATE WILL BE CALLED

WANTED DRIVER

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR WORKING LADY LIVING AT SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU PREFERABLY RESIDENT OF ANY NEARBY LOCALITIES. REACH OUT TO US ALONG WITH DRIVING LICENSE, AADHAR CARD .

CONTACT: 9796554411

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED 38 BOYS / GIRLS FOR OFFICAL & NON-OFFICIAL PROFILES IN A REGD. MEDICAL COMPANY IN J&K U.T.

QUALIFICATION:- 10TH, 12TH, GRAD. & ABOVE

INCOME:- 10,400 TO 18,600 (P/M)

(AS PER CO. RULE)

NOTE: FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN VISIT OUR OFFICE ALONG WITH THEIR BIO DATA AT 824-A, LAST MORH, GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU NEAR VIP BAG SHOWROOM.

CONTACT:- 9796256081, 9906029039

WANTED A FEMALE COOK

FOR A SMALL FAMILY OF TWO IN SUBHASH NAGAR FROM 9.00 AM TO 3.00 PM

SALARY: RS 5000.00

CONTACT: 6005200274

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU

REQUIREMENT

1. ACADEMIC COORDINATOR( UPSC/JKAS BACKGROUND)

2.COUNSELOR(FRESHERS CAN APPLY)

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

4.TELECALLER

ATTRACTIVE SALARY AND INCENTIVES

FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL AT: 8715823064/7051893101

REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED FOR

HOTEL KATRA AND JAMMU

F&B STAFF (3)

KITCHEN HELPER (2)

HOUSEKEEPING STAFF (3)

FRONT OFFICE STAFF (1)

SECURITY STAFF (1)

CONTACT 6005509755 8899234505

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. SALES MANAGER – CTC – 12 LAC

2. SITE SUPERVISOR – (EXPERIENCE/F)

3. CIVIL ENGINEER (FRESHER)

4. INTERIOR DESIGNER (FRESHER)

5. STORE SUPERVISOR (EXP. KATRA)

6. FLOOR MANAGER (EXP. / KATRA)

7. ACCOUNT’S MANAGER (EXP./FRESHER)

8. VISA COUNSELLOR (EXP. / FRESHER)

9. SERVICE EXECUTIVE (ELECTRICAL / MECHANICAL DIPLOMA)

10. DRIVER’S 14K – 10K (FRESHER)

11. WORK FROM HOME (FRESHER)

CONTACT: BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS:- 669 SECTOR-C, SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

MOBILE NO:- 9796733175, 9797721646

EMAIL ID- BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT. SUPERVISOR.

COMPUTER OPERATOR.

2. FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE, ASSISTANT MANAGER, DRIVER.

3. TELLY CALLER RECEPTIONIST. COUNSELLOR.

4. HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF.& WASHING BOYS.

5. SALES MAN SALES GIRLS. PACKING BOYS SECURITY GUARD.

MALE / FEMALE

FRESHER & EXPERIENCED APPLY

INTERVIEW CALL 9086193986, 7006387895

EMAIL: VAMAN1226@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LECTURERS IN HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, POLITICAL SCIENCE, MATH, ENGLISH, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY & PHYSICAL EDUCATION ON PART TIME BASIS (ONLY TRAINED POST GRADUATES).

2. ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR MIDDLE & HIGH CLASSES ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS (TRAINED GRADUATES & POST GRADUATES)

APPLY PERSONALLY ALONG WITH TESTIMONIALS WITH IN FOUR DAYS BETWEEN 8:30 AM TO 12:30 PM

ORIENTAL ACADEMY

AFGHAN STREET JAMMU

9419192270, 01912542646

REQUIRED BEAUTICIANS

@

YES MADAM

HOME SALON SERVICES

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

PLEASE CONTACT: 9103350301

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED COMPUTER TEACHER

QUALIFICATION:-

* MCA AND1 YR. DIPLOMA IN COMPUTER APPLICATION

* KNOWLEDGE OF DTP, ANIMATION

* LANGUAGES

* SPOKEN ENGLISH TRAINER

* SECURITY GUARD

INTERVIEW TIMING – 5 – 7 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 15-C, EXT. GANDHI NAGAR, VALMIKI COLONY JAMMU

MOBILE: 9419286822, 8082312513

NOTE:- INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME ON OUR WHATSAPP 8082312513

REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

PATIENT /ELDERLY CARE

ATTENDANTS

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCED & QUALIFIED CANDIDATES

ONLY MALES NEED TO APPLY. BEST PACKAGE IN THE CITY

VISIT : MEDIVISTA HEALTHCARE

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

FOR REGISTRATION

8715866444

STAFF REQUIRED

ANM, GNM

FEMALE CANDIDATE

NURSING STAFF

MULTIPURPOSE WORKER – MALE WITH DRIVER’S LICENCE IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT NO. : 8587962237