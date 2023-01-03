EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2023)

JOB IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS/GIRLS OF ALL DISTRICTS IN RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD CO.

QUALIFICATION- 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

INCOME-UP TO 15000 + FREE ACCOMMODATION

NOTE – *AGE 18-25 YRS*

*ONLY FRESHERS CAN APPLY*

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL

MOB- 7006486152

OR VISIT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED

Female Receptionist cum helper required for Dental Clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Salary 6000; 11 AM to 6 PM

What’s app CV @ 9622322322

REQUIRED

1) CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience

2) CA/CS/ICWA inter/MBA Finance/M.Com

3) Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for

M/s Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants

Contact at: 13 DC Green Belt Opp. Union Bank Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph.: 9419190248

New year Dhamaka offer

Work from home

Install cotton wick making unit at home and earn 15000 to 30,000 per month

To Join Retired persons, housewives and students. Hurry up!

Note: 1) Raw material provided by the company

2) Finished product purchased by the company

3) Loan facilities also available

Contact : Real Traders Digiana

Mob: 9596202336, 9906268289

Call Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

REQUIRED

Store Attendants/Helpers

for Departmental Store

Talab Tillo Jammu

For Details Contact :

9086161245

7051986736

Wanted

Delivery boys having two wheeler for a reputed concern.

Salary with incentive.

Contact No.:

7889454651,

7006531033

JOB VACANCY

Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town

Sales Executive – 4

( Experience Candidate will be preferred)

Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm

Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

Ph – 7006659649

JOB VACANCY

Autocad Software Operator

Godrej Interio

Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM

at Marble Market

Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM

Starting Salary: 10K

Female (Married) Candidate Only

Call: 7006193009

visit: www.leben.co.in for details

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(For Day & Night Sifts or 24×7)

Nursing Cate At Home

Tension Free For your

Loved Ones

Patients & Parents

Aksa Healthcare services

305 3rd Floor, Bahu Plaza

9541441394 – Ayushi