EMPLOYMENT (03-01-2023)

JOB IN JAMMU
FOR BOYS/GIRLS OF ALL DISTRICTS IN RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD CO.
QUALIFICATION- 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE
INCOME-UP TO 15000 + FREE ACCOMMODATION
NOTE – *AGE 18-25 YRS*
*ONLY FRESHERS CAN APPLY*
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL
MOB- 7006486152
OR VISIT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
REQUIRED
Female Receptionist cum helper required for Dental Clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Salary 6000; 11 AM to 6 PM
What’s app CV @ 9622322322
REQUIRED
1) CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience
2) CA/CS/ICWA inter/MBA Finance/M.Com
3) Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for
M/s Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants
Contact at: 13 DC Green Belt Opp. Union Bank Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Ph.: 9419190248
New year Dhamaka offer
Work from home
Install cotton wick making unit at home and earn 15000 to 30,000 per month
To Join Retired persons, housewives and students. Hurry up!
Note: 1) Raw material provided by the company
2) Finished product purchased by the company
3) Loan facilities also available
Contact : Real Traders Digiana
Mob: 9596202336, 9906268289
Call Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
REQUIRED
Store Attendants/Helpers
for Departmental Store
Talab Tillo Jammu
For Details Contact :
9086161245
7051986736
Wanted
Delivery boys having two wheeler for a reputed concern.
Salary with incentive.
Contact No.:
7889454651,
7006531033
JOB VACANCY
Staff Required in the most reputed Gym in town
Sales Executive – 4
( Experience Candidate will be preferred)
Shift Timings – 6.00 am to 2.30 pm & 2.00 to 10.30 pm
Salary – (8,000 – 15,000) + Incentives
ANYTIME FITNESS
NARWAL, JAMMU
Ph – 7006659649
JOB VACANCY
Autocad Software Operator
Godrej Interio
Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
SALES GIRL FOR SHOWROOM
at Marble Market
Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM
Starting Salary: 10K
Female (Married) Candidate Only
Call: 7006193009
visit: www.leben.co.in for details
NURSES (M/F)
AVAILABLE
(For Day & Night Sifts or 24×7)
Nursing Cate At Home
Tension Free For your
Loved Ones
Patients & Parents
Aksa Healthcare services
305 3rd Floor, Bahu Plaza
9541441394 – Ayushi