EMPLOYMENT (01-10-2023)

REQUIRED

A REPUTED COMPANY OF JAMMU REQUIRES

1) COMPUTER OPERATOR-1

KNOWLEDGE IN BUSY A/C SOFTWARE FOR BILLING PURPOSE.

CONTACT NO.

9419185292- 9906087001

REQUIRED

VACANCY FOR FEMALE CANDIDATE AT

GROCERY STORE NEAR BY SHASTRI NAGAR.

TIMINGS 10AM TO 7PM

RESPONSIBILITIES

STORE MANAGEMENT.

SALARY RS10000

INTERESTED PERSON CAN WHATSAPP DETAILS ON 9796600365.

REQUIRED

COUNTER BOY/GIRL -2 NO.

WAITER BOY/GIRL- 2 NO.

KITCHEN HELPER- 2 NO.

SUPERVISOR – 1 NO.

ELECTRICIAN- 1 NO.

AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 9419605056

7006294620

REQUIRED

A MANUFACTURING COMPANY SITUATED AT BARI BRAHMANA INDUSTRIAL AREA IS LOOKING FOR A COMPUTER KNOWING CANDIDATE HAVING AT LEAST ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE IN MS OFFICE AND CAD.

CONTACT BETWEEN ( 1 PM TO 3 PM)

ON 7006115021

REQUIRED SALES

EXECUTIVE FOR HARDWARE BUSINESS ON SALARY /COMISSION .

INTERVIEW

CALL 8837275790

BETWEEN 0900H TO 1800H

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

EMAIL:- INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO. 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

1. SECURITY GUARD

(MARRIED NEPALI FAMILY) 10TH PASS

(FULL TIME JOB+ ACCOMMODATION)

2. MAIDS MIDDLE PASS

VISIT TO SCHOOL OFFICE ON

ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 10:00 AM- 2:00 P.M

REQUIRED

1 TWO PERSONS REQUIRED FOR GODOWN (AS GODOWN WORKER)

2 TWO PERSONS REQUIRED AS COMPUTER OPERATOR

QUALIFICATION MIN 12, AGE MAX-32

SALARY -8000-8500 NEGOTIABLE .

ADD: ARORA LIFESCIENCES

PLOT NO-108, YARD-6 TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL JAMMU.

MOB-9086013196

VACANCY

WANTED EXPERIENCED COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR CYBER CAFE AT REHARI

CONTACT :

8717000087

REQUIRED OPTOMETRIST

REQUIRED OPTOMETRIST/OPHTHALMIC ASSISTANT HAVING MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 1-2 YEARS FOR OPTICAL STORE IN JAMMU.

RETIRED OPTOMETRIST CAN ALSO APLY

CONTACT :

9419197305

(11 AM- 5 PM)

REQUIRED

LAB. TECHNICIAN

FOR

JAMMU BLOOD CENTRE

LAJWANTI HOSPITAL PREMISES

GREATER KAILASH MARBLE MARKET CHOWK KUNJWANI, BYE PASS ROAD, JAMMU

MOB. 9682112833,

+ 91-1913512620

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR RECEPTIONIST HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT :-

9086963146 / 9149586691 / 0191-2451622

WANTED

FOS/MARKETING PERSONNEL MALE (BIKE LICENSE HOLDER)

ACCOUNTS ASTT, TWO NOS. TALLY KNOWING

SHOP NO. 44-45A, SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA

9419119944-6005187687

URGENTLY REQUIRED

RECEIPTIONST CUM COUNSELLOR -(F), MARKETING EXECUTIVE [M/F]

SALARY AS PER COMPANY NORMS

VISA CRAFT.

H.NO. 52-D/C, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419115252, 9797342977

