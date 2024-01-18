Embracing Resilience on Holocaust Day

Dr Raj Nehru

All of us would have heard of the harrowing experiences of the Nazi camps where millions vanished in Gas Chambers, where existence became impossible for millions, where there was complete disregard for human life, where an individual was left with an existential vacuum, where people entered a state of depression and apparently lost the meaning in their life. Perhaps this was the one side of the story, there is another side where many of us may not have heard that under similar conditions there were also people who walked through the huts, comforting others, giving them their last piece of bread, despite unsure when they will get the bread again for themselves. They may have been few but they offer sufficient proof that everything can be taken from a person but one thing, the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way. This is an inspiration extract from one of my favourite book and author Victor Frankl who is credited with developing one of the most important theories in the field of human psychology while being captured by the Nazis and imprisoned in the concentration camps. The experience of the camp enabled him to observe human beings in extreme conditions and further evolve his ideas that made him to write the master piece “Man in Search of meaning.”

I read this book many decades back and it has left its lasting impressions on my persona and thought process. The book gives an account about how human beings have a ‘will to meaning’ and what is that enables them to survive even the most shocking brutality. Victor emphasises that Freedom of will asserts that humans are free to decide and can take a stance toward both internal and external conditions. His prison experiences in Nazi camps, highlight absolute degradation of human life where millions were tortured and murdered. Despite this harrowing and compelling experiences, where an individual is left with an existential vacuum, where a person enters into a state of depression seems to lose the meaning in his life, Victor says that even in such conditions, in the face of absolute devastation, where the prisoner’s life had no value, stripped of all freedoms and autonomy, he observes that the only thing left is ‘freedom’ – the ability to choose one’s attitude in a situation. And this fragment, he believes, is enough to give one hope and purpose. He also observed that once this is lost, then a person can no longer see a goal or meaning, his physical life ebbs away.

Kashmiri Pandits have also gone through similar harrowing experiences that are enough to demoralise, depress and destabilize individuals and the entire community. The 19th Jan, the Holocaust Day is just a tip of the iceberg, a small example of a larger existential vacuum that this hapless community has witnessed in last 1000 years. 19th Jan is just a culmination of a larger historical dynamics, complex socio-political history spanning over several centuries that has precisely shaped this community’s trajectory. The aboriginals have witnessed various invaders, rulers, external influences, conversions, and subsequent cultural shifts that has nurtured and shaped the present situation.

What one needs to remember is that the social cohesion, harmony, openness, freedom of expression, intellectual and spiritual pursuits and coexistence was a fundamental characteristic of this society that made the special characteristics of Kashmiris and led to emergence of spiritual and academic progress that not only influenced this region but the whole world. Kashmir produced great scholars, philosophers, poets, mystics, musicians, grammarians, institutions of excellence. The past is full of glory witnessing how knowledge, and creativity flourished here and attracted variety of thinkers, philosophers, and gurus to visit this region, be it Buddhist Scholars Kumarajiva, Atisha, Guru Nanak, Adi-guru Shankaracharya, Swami Vivekananda and many foreign scholars. In fact, the attraction was so intense that the 4th Buddhist conference was held in Kashmir during the reign of Ashoka.

Despite this, it may be worthwhile to analyse and travel through time and find factors that contributed to erosion of this great legacy consequently making the community to face the current challenges.

However, 19th Jan should not be a moment to act from the state of victimhood rather it must be a day to reflect from a broader and deeper perspectives including reflecting upon various decisions made by the community from time to time, leadership and resilience demonstrated, that led this illustrious community to transition from a majority to minority. While it is easy to blame external factors, it is also key to look inward and identify other intrinsic reasons that would have contributed to this situation.

It is understood that when communities are subjected to unfavourable conditions that lead to their annihilation, subjugation and discrimination, there is greater possibility of losing hope and becoming despondent, demotivated, and disillusioned. There are greater possibilities for community to become depressed, demotivated, and feel a state of isolation and helplessness due to the emotional and psychological impact manifested from the consistently breeding hopelessness.

While, 19th Jan should be a day to acknowledge past and learn from history it must be a day to inspire strength and determination to overcome challenges and build a more resilient future. The day must be spent to discuss how the mistakes of past are not repeated and prompts every individual and society to actively work towards preventing further discrimination, persecution, and injustice. Kashmiri Pandits must also make this day to symbolise themselves as beacon lights to the larger society and commemorate this day in such a way that reminds the world to uphold and advocate for universal human rights, emphasizing the dignity and equality of all individuals, regardless of their background

For Kashmiri Pandits, this day is to encourage entire community to come together, support one another, and foster a sense of unity and educate our younger generation urging them to actively engage in shaping the future where the mistakes of the past are not repeated by them. This day must remind everyone that despite the difficulties and devastation Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, they have the tenacity to bounce back and find a meaning and a purpose for themselves. This day must be a reminder to all that despite significant challenges we have faced or will face, we have chosen not to succumb to a victimhood mindset and instead demonstrate adaptability, resilience, and grace.

This day must serve as a reminder and awakening call to all those who through their sheer ignorance have undermined the community for what it has suffered and what potential risks it holds for them in waiting unless acted upon. This day serves as a source of reflection for the larger Kashmiri society as well on how dislodging plurality, diversity, inclusivity, culture, heritage has had far reaching consequences on the them as well. This day must also help them to recognise that the majoritarian mindset has served no good to them and it was the coexistence of different communities that has been a defining feature of this region and how forced exodus and holocaust has altered this dynamics and harmed their own interests as a society as well.

On this Holocaust Day it is imperative to look around the world and be inspired by such communities and examples that stand an inspiration to motivate us on how they responded to their challenges of similar ethnic cleansing, genocide, or holocaust. Their survival and success after the holocaust are a testament to human resilience, community strength, and determination. Be it Jews, Japanese-American community, Armenians, Cambodians, Native Americans, who have faced historical persecution and how instead of dwelling on victimhood, these communities have dwelled on community cohesion, fostering a sense of unity, civic engagement, education, and economic empowerment. Many of them have great examples to serve on how they prioritised cultural preservation, language and empowered indigenous voices in a collaborative manner that led to their recovery. Many communities built their global diasporas to effectively influence policies and decisions that led to some communities move forward in a politically challenging landscape and influencing a favourable action for their miniscule community.

Holocaust Day must also serve an opportunity to discuss and explore strategies, diplomacy with all the stakeholders that helps the community to navigate opposing and antagonistic situations and convert it to their advantage. The challenge of adapting and assimilating without letting the culture and heritage get vanished should be examined. There is also a need to address the trauma through listening, empathy healing and amplify various modes of reconciliation that results into restorative justice for the community without succumbing to victimhood mindset. The community must adopt a forward-looking approach where ability to build internal negotiations that facilitates a common idea for the larger good is adopted keeping into consideration how many communities have succeeded through similar strategies

For Kashmiri Pandits, acknowledging the past but seeking meaning in the present and actions for future can be a powerful way to navigate their collective experiences. This day can help the community to choose how they respond to their past positively and shape their collective attitude towards the future optimistically, where they grow as a community and continue to give their best irrespective of which place, region, country, profession, they serve. Yet they stay rooted together as a diaspora and continue expressing, and asserting a shared hope for return to their homeland. The narrative must be created that instils a sense of unity, a collective vision for future and is also sloganized as, “In Unity We Thrive, In Return We Strive”.

(The author is Vice Chancellor: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University)