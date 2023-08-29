Efficient Handling Of Grievances And Needs Of People Is An Instrument Of Social Change And Economic Growth: LG Sinha

“LG’s Mulaqaat” | Lt Governor interacts with citizens, addresses the complaints filed on JK-IGRAMS

Our constant endeavour is to strengthen good governance, to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poorest of the poor and immediate disposal of their grievances: LG

Integrated approach by stakeholders is yielding significant result and collective efforts have encouraged effective public participation in planning and implementation of projects: LG

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens, through video conferencing during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor sought the action taken report from Deputy Commissioners, Head of Departments on the pending grievances of LG’s Mulaqaat programme. The chair was informed that 355 cases have been redressed.

The Lt Governor said the constant endeavour of the UT Administration is to strengthen good governance, to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poorest of the poor and immediate disposal of their grievances.

“Efficient handling of grievances and needs of people is an instrument of social change and economic growth. Integrated approach by stakeholders is yielding significant result and collective efforts have encouraged effective public participation in planning and implementation of projects,” he said.

Responding to a complaint of Sh Bashir Ahmad Wani from Dooru Bandipora pertaining to encroachment of Nallah in his locality, the Lt Governor directed the District and Police Administration to remove the illegal encroachment and take legal action against the encroacher.

Siraj Salam from Baramulla drew the attention of the Lt Governor on the issue of unauthorized charging of hefty admission fees for the admission of his daughter by private school. The Lt Governor sought details on the issue and instructed the Director School Education to ensure admission of the child and take necessary action against the school in this matter.

On the grievances of complainants namely Ishfaq Ahmad of Dar Mohalla Budgam and Prem Singh from Jammu regarding water supply in their localities, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and ADC Jammu briefed the chair that the upcoming schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission will address the need for the water supply in the respective areas.

Responding to the complaint of Sant Ram, a resident of Banjer Korara of Doda related to sanctioning of Old-age pension, the Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the beneficiaries timely.

He also sought the status of pendency of pension and scholarship applications from the Secretary Social Welfare Department. He issued a direction for making the process of granting pensions and scholarships more robust for the welfare of the eligible beneficiaries.

“Deputy Commissioners must ensure timely renewal and expeditious sanction of new cases through special camps at Block Diwas for complete saturation of pension and scholarship schemes. All stakeholders must work with complete dedication to speed up major road and other infrastructure development projects,” the Lt Governor said.

Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.