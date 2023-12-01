ED officer ‘caught red-handed’ while taking bribe in TN, arrested

CHENNAI, Dec 1: An Enforcement Directorate officer was ‘caught red-handed’ and arrested by vigilance sleuths for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor, police sources said here on Friday.

After he was taken into custody in Dindigul, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials held ‘enquiries’ at the sub-zone ED office in Madurai, with state policemen standing guard outside the central government office.

Sources in the DVAC, a special anti-corruption unit of the Tamil Nadu police, said ‘searches’ were held in a premises linked to the accused.

After the arrival of DVAC sleuths at the office of the central agency, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were deployed by authorities inside the ED office as a ‘security’ measure.

According to police sources, the ED officer Ankit Tiwari was ‘caught red handed’ by DVAC sleuths after he received Rs 20 lakh bribe money from the doctor, they said.

The matter in connection with which the ED officer allegedly accepted the bribe is not known immediately. The action was taken after the doctor preferred a complaint with the DVAC and Tiwari is currently being questioned by the DVAC sleuths, sources added.

The presence of the state police and the Central police force (ITBP, under the Central Armed Police Forces) at the same time led to a flutter for a while in the Madurai neighbourhood.

Dindigul, about 430 km from here is near Madurai and about 100 km from Tiruchirappalli in central Tamil Nadu. (PTI)