ED arrests West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in school recruitment scam

KOLKATA, July 23: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, arrested West Bengal Industries and Commerce Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader, Partha Chatterjee in connection with irregularities recruitment by West Bengal School Service Commission. Mr. Chattterjee was the Minister of State Education Department when the alleged irregularities occurred.

On Saturday morning ED officials arrested Mr. Chatterjee from his residence in south Kolkata after almost 24 hours of questioning. After the arrest ED officials drove the Minister from his Naktala residence to a hospital in Joka for medical tests. Mr. Chattterjee who is also the secretary general of Trinamool Congress and holds the portfolio of Parliament Affairs Department.

On Friday, the agency has seized cash worth ₹20 crore from the residence of the Minister’s associates Arpita Mukherjee. The ED had conducted searches at several places in West Bengal in connection with alleged irregularities on Friday. (Agencies)