Modus operandi adopted in the ease of doing work is well considered concept envisaged by our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM during his farewell speech to the 17th Lok Sabha, besides other achievements, has also put to the credit of his government of scraping more than 1500 redundant and irrelevant laws which otherwise were stumble blocks towards accomplishment of his dream project. Infact, to get a job done a person has to encounter various difficulties due to cumbersome procedures of the system. PM’s further endeavours of having minimum government and more governance also aims at Providential gains of various schemes launched by his government. Bureaucracy needs to transmute PM’s vision as it’s mission with simplification of the procedures in consonance with the policies of the government in public interest. It will bridge the existing wide gap between the service provider and seeker to cherish positivity that the system works for him. Once the existing system truly undertakes such ameliorations imbibing the principle(mantra) of no lame excuse for doing a job, it will certainly put in it’s appearance in the public domain reflecting that governance now brought at the door step means immediate relief to the afflictions of the persons in need.

Ex. Major YR Sharma

Marchola, Sunderbani