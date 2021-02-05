Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Nepal-India border in Sikkim

Gangtok : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred near the Nepal-India border in Sikkim today, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 05-02-2021, 03:43:10 IST, Lat: 27.86 & Long: 88.14, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal – India (Sikkim) Border,” NCS tweeted.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (AGENCY)