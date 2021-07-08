Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

NEW DELHI : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Thursday noon, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 1.50 pm today.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 08-07-2021, 13:50:55 IST, Latitude: 36.51 and Longitude: 71.26, Depth: 167 Km, Location: 91 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted. (Agency)