JAMMU, May 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

EQ of M: 3.5, On: 18/05/2024 08:35:34 IST, Lat: 33.36 N, Long: 76.65 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jammu & Kashmir, National Center for Seismology post on X.