Dwivedi, Zubair among 9 officers get LG’s award for honesty, meritorious public services

JAMMU, August 14: On the eve of I-Day, Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced Governor’s award for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year, 2021 in favour of nine officers including two IAS and three JKAS officers.

An order issued by Additional Secretary to the Government, Rohit Sharma, that sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Honesty, Integrity & Meritorious Public Service for the year, 2021, in favour of nine officers including two IAS, three JKAS officers.

The awardees include Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Rahul Sharma, Excise Commissioner, J&K, Babila Rakwal, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency, Er. Gurmeet Singh, Managing Director, JPDCL, Er. Aafaq Showkat, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti, Dr. Rajeshwar Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu and Dr. Tajamul Hussain Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Budgam.

The order issued under number 733-JK (GAD) of 2021, dated 14-08-2021, further reads that each awardee shall be felicitated with a gold medal, cash prize of 51,000, Citation and a Certificate. (KNO)