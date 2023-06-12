Dutch YouTuber Vlogs About Attack By “Angry Man” In Bengaluru Market; Street Vendor Arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Jun 12: Bengaluru police on Monday said that it has arrested a street vendor for misbehaving with a tourist and Youtuber from Netherlands who was recording a video log for his channel on a busy shopping lane in Chickpete area of Karnataka’s capital city.

Bengaluru Police on Monday said that the person in the video of the Dutch traveller Predo Mota has been identified as one Navab Hayath Sharif and action has been taken against him under the Karnataka Police Act.

According to Karnataka police sources, the incident took place two months ago and the vlogger has left the country since then.

“Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated.,” the Bengaluru Police said in a tweet in response to a post with videos that purportedly showed the blogger being harassed.

Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru said, “Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92.”

Several clips of the Vlog have been shared online and these show Pedro responding with the plea, “Please let me go, sir.”

Pedro, manages to free himself and continues onward in the bustling market.

In the video that he captioned “Attacked At The Thieves Market In India,” Pedro wrote, “Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt.”

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several users urged Bengaluru police to take action against the accused.

According to Karnataka police sources, the incident happened two months ago but the video was uploaded on Sunday.

The sources said that police have conducted investigations and have reached out to Pedro Moda, who has said that he does not remember when this incident took place.

According to them, the accused is an auto driver and a seller of secondhand shirts and pants. He was afraid that the Youtuber would give the video to police and they would take against him and this prompted him to accost the tourist, the sources said.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, a YouTuber from South Korea was allegedly harassed by two men on a street in Mumbai while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral and Mumbai Police arrested two men in this connection. (AGENCIES)