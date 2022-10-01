Drug peddler detained, booked under PIT NDPS Act in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Oct 1: An alleged drug peddler was detained from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Ghat Doda resident Vijay Kumar alias “Pandit”, a habitual drug peddler, was booked under provisions of illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

He has been lodged in Bhaderwah district jail on the orders of the Jammu divisional commissioner.

“The accused is a notorious peddler who has been active in the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar for many years. Several FIRs have been registered against him in Doda and nearby Ramban district under the NDPS Act,” he said.

Kumar’s detention will act as a deterrent for criminals and smugglers still at large, besides saving the lives of a number of youths, the spokesperson said.

“He was a serious threat to the youths and got them involved in consuming and selling drugs. The police laid a trap and kept him under close surveillance and apprehended him on the basis of intelligence,” he added.

Kumar is the second peddler booked under the PIT NDPS Act in the district in the past two weeks, while 32 others have been taken into preventive custody.

The police have also registered 36 FIRs against 40 peddlers in the district this year, the spokesperson added. (Agencies)