Driving Licenses, Route Permits, RCs Suspended Of Traffic Rules Violators In Doda

JAMMU, June 3: The Assistant Regional Transport Officer on Saturday suspended driving licences, route permits and Registration Certificates of traffic violators in district Doda.

The ARTO Doda, Rajesh Gupta has suspended numerous driving licenses, route permits and Registration Certificates of vehicles found in contravention to different traffic rules.

An official statement revealed that driving liscences (DLs) and Registration Certificates have been suspended initially for a period of three months while the Route Permits have also been suspended for violation of various traffic rules.

It has also been revealed that dozens of notices have been served to the drivers of both private and commercial vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act for violation of traffic rules.

MVD Doda under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan has initiated special crackdown on the violators and habitual offender and special nakas are being laid on varous routes to check the vehicles for fitness, overloading, overcharging, drink and drive, seat belt, use of mobile phone while driving, helmet on two wheeler, valid documentation etc and anyone found violating the rules are being dealth with iron hands in accordance with motor vehicle Act. (Agencies)