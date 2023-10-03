Dream Of Developed Bharat Can Be Realised Only When States, Districts And Villages Get Developed: PM Modi

Jagdalpur, Oct 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, where he said the dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when all states, districts and villages become developed.

He was speaking at an event held at the Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, where he dedicated to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar village, located around 22 km away from here, and virtually flagged off a new train between Tadoki and Raipur in the state.

It was PM Modi’s fourth visit in the last two-and-half months to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly elections are due by this year-end.

The prime minister said the government was making all possible efforts to make the lives of Chhattisgarh’s people easier.

“Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving development projects worth around Rs 27,000 crore and these new projects will open up ample employment opportunities for the people of the state, expedite its progress and create an environment for business activities,” Modi said.

“The dream of a “viksit’ (developed) Bharat will come to fruition only when every state, district and village of the country become developed. For the developed Bharat, physical, digital and social infrastructure should be as per the needs of the future,” he said.

“This is the reason our government enhanced the outlay for infrastructure at Rs 10 lakh crore, a six-fold increase,” the PM said.

Speaking about the role of steel in various development and infrastructure sectors, he said, several steps have been taken in the last nine years to make Bharat “aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) in steel manufacturing.

Chhattisgarh is reaping its benefits as a major steel manufacturing state, he said.

“India’s one of the most advanced steel manufacturing units was inaugurated in Nagarnar today. Bastar’s steel will strengthen our Army and also boost defence exports. This steel plant will provide employment opportunities to 50,000 youths of Bastar and adjoining areas,” the prime minister said.

The railway budget of Chhattisgarh has been increased by about 20 times in the last nine years as compared to 2014, he said.

“We will continue to expedite the development works in Chhattisgarh, which will play a great role in changing Bharat’s ‘bhagya’ (destiny),” he said.

The NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar inaugurated by the PM has been built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore. The plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel, officials said.

During the event, the PM inaugurated a new rail line between Antagarh and Tadoki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewada. He also laid the foundation stone of Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The prime minister also inaugurated a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri (Jashpur district) to Chhattisgarh – Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43.

Expressing happiness that Chhattisgarh has completed the work of 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks, he said, “Vande Bharat train is also operating in the state. More than 30 stations of Chhattisgarh are being upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana. Of which the foundation stone for redevelopment of 7 stations has already been done. Along with Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg station, today Jagdalpur station has been added to this list.” In the coming days, Jagdalpur station will become the main centre of the city and passenger facilities here will be upgraded, he said, adding that in the last nine years, free Wi-Fi facility has been provided at more than 120 stations in the state.

“The government is making all possible efforts to make life easier for the people of Chhattisgarh…The government will continue its support to the development journey of Chhattisgarh and the state will play its role in changing the fate of the nation,” he said.

The PM hailed the presence of Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the event and noted that the latter was concerned for the development of the state.

On his arrival in Jagdalpur before the programme, PM Modi visited Maa Danteshwari temple in the city and offered prayers (Agencies)