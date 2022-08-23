DRDO, Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM surface-to-air Missile off Odisha coast

New Delhi, August 23: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for the demonstration of a vertical launch capability.

The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy. The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO.

During the test launch, the flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune. (Agencies)