Dr Karan Singh donates Rs 11.11 lakh for Ram Temple

Jammu, Nov 5: Former Member Parliament Dr. Karan Singh on Saturday donated Rs 11.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement issued here, the former Member Parliament said these days a massive campaign is going on across the country for the construction of a Grand Temple in Ayodhya.

He said that Lord Rama is the symbol of faith, culture and character of India. This temple seems to be built as one of the country’s biggest temples.

The former Member Parliament realized that every Indian should come forward and donate generously for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.