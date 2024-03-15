Dr Jitendra releases compilation ‘Decade of Science’ under PM Modi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today released a compilation “Decade of Science” under PM Narendra Modi.

“A decade of science based on 3 pillars of self-esteem and empowerment of scientific community, technology became a way of life and success stories in Science & technology placed India on the world pedestal”, said Dr. Jitendra Singh after unveiling the report titled ‘A decade of Science & technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ today at Vigyan Bhawan, here.

The compilation ‘A decade of Science & technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is prepared by the ‘Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor’ to the Government of India in collaboration with Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India. The report encapsulates a decade of relentless dedication and remarkable strides in the realm of Science and Technology.

The Minister said, “India is ready to take up a leadership role in emerging science & technologies and the world is looking towards us to become a beacon”. He categorically mentioned that Science and Technology will be a cornerstone in transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047. Recalling the development of Indigenous vaccine for COVID -19, he said “India is now hailed as a leader in preventive healthcare and not just therapeutic healthcare”.

Highlighting India’s prowess in technology, the MoS Space stated that despite starting late, India’s Chandrayaan-3 was the first spacecraft to reach the South Pole of the moon. The ‘Aditya L-1’ mission will place India among very few nations to achieve this feat. Talking about Astronauts of ‘Gaganyaan mission’ he shared that even the US is asking to take them to the International Space Station which reflects that India has the potential to partner with other nations.

Speaking further on science and technology being drivers of economic growth, Dr. Singh mentioned the steps taken by India in Blue Economy and emerging technologies such as National hydrogen mission, National quantum mission, semiconductor mission etc. and opening up sectors for private participation to achieve collaborative growth.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Drone which was developed and operated in IIT’s have reached the women from villages and made them Drone-Didi”. Dr. Singh also expressed confidence that Anusandhan Nation research foundation will act as catalyzer in the progress of science and technology in India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh acknowledged the role of Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India and Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog and also commended the efforts of the team at the Office of PSA who collaborated with the Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India and 22 Line Ministries, Departments and Organizations in the preparation of this comprehensive report.

Prof. A.K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India thanked Dr. Jitendra Singh for his constant guidance and support throughout the process and also expressed gratitude for the success of Aroma Mission in which Dr. Jitendra Singh played a pivotal role. Prof. Sood shared that the report is based on 4 pillars i.e. Systematic capacity building, pushing frontiers of research for future preparedness, enabling research and development in areas of national priorities and ensuring citizen impact of scientific improvement.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary to Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Varun Aggarwal founder FAST along with Dr. Dhiraj Singh, Addl Director General, Press Information Bureau were also present in the programme.