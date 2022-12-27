Dr Jitendra Addresses Venkateshwara Univ Students, Underlines Govt’s Futuristic Youth Avenues

AMROHA (UP), December 27 : Addressing Venkateshwara University students here, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Government headed by PM Narendra Modi has, in the last over 8 years, created futuristic avenues for India’s youth.

Speaking at the University programme,“A Dialogue with New Young Voters” at the Venkateshwara University here,Dr Jitendra Singh said, the forward-looking reforms unleashed by Narendra Modi Government has given a new hope to the youth. He said, India’s reputation has grown in the Global Club of Nations and the whole world is now keen to understand and connect with India.

Quoting Prime Minister when he said at a Youth Convocation Ceremony that “The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world’s growth engine”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the New India is open, futuristic and known for its progressive views and the development of our country is on the shoulders of the youth.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the young voters that for many decades, there were unstable, and coalition governments that led to apprehension not only among the public but also in the world about India’s future. But, in 2014, people of India chose a stable government which also brought stability in policies and work culture and laid a strong foundation for the change.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave full credit to the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call for “Start-Up India Stand Up India” from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day address of 2015 that initiated a mass interest, as a result of which the number of Start-Ups in India has increased from mere 350 in 2014 to over 80,000 in 2022 with 85 unicorns (with the $1 billion valuation and above).

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “To make this the century of India, it is imperative that the youth of India should be equally proficient in education as well as skill.”. He said, the students with their skills are taking their first step forward on the path of innovation and he expressed hope that their journey to tomorrow will also be more creative.

The Minister told the young voters that the government has given top priority to the skill development of youth and the creation of new institutions. He said after the first ITI in our country was established in 1950, in the following seven decades, only 10 thousand ITIs were created, while in the last 8 years of Modi government, about 5 thousand new ITIs have been created in the country. More than 4 lakh new seats have also been added to ITIs in the last 8 years, the Minister remarked.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Industrial Training Institutes have a big role to play in India’s success. He also felt happy that new courses like Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, 3D Printing, Drone technology, Telemedicine etc are being offered IITs.

The Minister promised all help to the Youth of Uttar Pradesh from his Ministry of Science and Technology to take up new projects related to Innovation and Start-ups through seed funding by Technology Development Board and Department of Biotechnology.