DPAP’s struggle led to resolution of land eviction, ration curtailment issues: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, July 31: Asserting that Democratic Progressive Azad Party was successful in resolution of people’s issues of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment, the party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that within short span of time, DPAP was able to solve the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a block level office bearers’ convention here over phone, Azad said DPAP organised 20-30 protest rallies in three months from January-March this year in entire Jammu and Kashmir that saw resolution of major issues of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment.

“It was DPAP’s protest rallies on roads which brought the Government’s attention towards the major issues confronting people in the form of forcible land eviction and ration curtailment. The administration, sensing the growing resentment, stopped the eviction drive and enhanced the ration quota to 10 kg across the categories in J&K,” Azad said.

Stressing that no other political party did raise its voice against these major issues, the former Chief Minister said be it 100, 70 or 30 years-old political parties, they only issued press statements and remained mute to people’s concern.

Emphasising upon party workers and leadership to reach out to people in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said that he would address and participate in all DPAP conventions from August to September so that party cadre is prepared for upcoming polls. DPAP plans to hold a major party convention in Khari block where Mr Azad would address a gathering in August.

On the occasion, the newly appointed Block Presidents were felicitated by DPAP’s chief spokesperson Salman Nizami. Emphasising upon the contribution of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Union Cabinet Minister and Chief Minister in the development of Banihal, Salman Nizami enumerated projects which were sanctioned and developed at the behest of DPAP chairman.

“Though Banihal played a crucial role in hosting passengers stranded on the national highway for decades, its development was ignored by all Governments except Ghulam Nabi Azad who sanctioned schools, colleges, hospitals and road infrastructure paving the way for present upliftment of the area,” said Salman.

Among others, who were present, included Dharam Chand, Distt President; Muneer Bhat, Dr Asif Khanday, Adv Khalid Nabeel, Alyas Banihali, Danish Iqbal, Amin Bhatt, Farooq Choudhary, Ayoub Naik, Asghar Rasool, Sheikh Manzoor, Farooq Wani, Bashir Naik, Neel Farooq Sheikh, Iqbal Naik, Parvaiz Choudhary and others.