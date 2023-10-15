GOVERNMENT OF J&K – JKSSB

CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ Zamzam Complex,Rambagh, Srinagar.

Subject: Document Verification of candidates falling under consideration zone for the post of Draftsman (Civil) – regarding.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), vide Notification No. JKSSB-COEOEXAM(UT)/64/2023-03 (7263602), dated: 08-10-2023, issued the result/score sheet of the candidates who appeared in the OMR Based Written Examination, held on 24 09-2023 for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, Divisional Cadre Jammu/Kashmir, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2023, under Item Nos. 05 and 06.

Click here to see full Notification …………