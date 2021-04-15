Divisional Commissioner reviews Covid-19 control measures at Lakhanpur

Testing mandatory for all incoming travelers; Inter district travellers to be tested at Thandi Khui

KATHUA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langar today visited Lakhanpur Corridor to take stock of Covid-19 control measures and other amenities for inbound travellers.

Accompanied by DC Kathua, Rahul Yadav, SSP Kathua R. C Kotwal; DC Taxes Department, Ranjeet Singh and other concerned officers, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the Control Room, Sampling Centre, Ticket Counter, LMV, HMV centres, Truck yard and took first-hand appraisal of existing mechanism for smooth handling of travellers while observing all Covid guidelines.

The Divisional Commissioner called upon the concerned officers to keep high degree of vigil and ensure strict adherence to SOPs at Lakhanpur in view of recent surge in Covid-19 cases

The Divisional Commissioner directed Lakhanpur authorities to strengthen the staff at the Control Room to ensure testing of all the incoming travellers. It was decided that testing of travellers going to Samba, Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur districts will be done at Thandi Khui, Samba whereas rest of the travellers have to undergo Covid testing at Lakhanpur entry point.

The directions regarding Proper Circle Marking in front of all Counters to maintain social distancing, Deployment of magistrates, operation of Information Help Desk, marking and proper Signage of counters, proper handling of biomedical waste and making adequate infra to handle Covid-19 related and non Covid emergencies were given to the officers for immediate compliance.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DC Kathua to make adequate arrangements for isolation, administrative quarantine and notify paid quarantine facilities for proper handling of Covid-19 positive people.

Dr. Raghav Langer called for keeping full track of all the travellers and ensure mandatory disclosure of relevant information by all inbound travellers at Lakhanpur.

“Only those who are having negative RTPCR testing report not late by 48 hrs will be exempted for testing at Lakhanpur,” Raghav Langer added.

Provision of backup for uninterrupted electricity at Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre, proper cleanliness and a dedicated Ambulance for Lakhanpur and other amenities were among the issues discussed during the visit of Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner also inspected 70 bedded Covid Care Centre established at Kharote. He directed CMO Kathua to make all necessary steps for proper care of Covid-19 positive people as per the protocols.